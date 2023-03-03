Parler Share
Fetterman's Name Has Appeared on Multiple Pieces of Legislation Since Disappearance Into Hospital

 By Johnathan Jones  March 3, 2023 at 1:18pm
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has cosponsored multiple bills and also signed a letter to Norfolk Southern about the derailment in eastern Ohio, all while being hospitalized with depression in the last two weeks.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last month and has been receiving treatment for clinical depression.

Prior to that revelation, the senator was hospitalized following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address after he reported feeling lightheaded. He has not been seen publicly since.

Adding to the consternation over Fetterman’s health have been questions of why his wife, Gisele Fetterman, appears to seldom be at his side — at least publicly.

Fetterman’s staff said earlier this week, however, that he is making progress.

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” his communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Calvello added, “However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

Fetterman was reported to have been kept up to date on the Senate’s ongoing business.

That might explain why he has co-sponsored at least three bills just in the last few weeks.

Should Fetterman make a public appearance?

On Feb. 16, when the Pennsylvania Democrat was hospitalized, he co-sponsored legislation to amend the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971.

Fetterman’s activity in the Senate was quiet until Tuesday when he endorsed a bill to amend the National Labor Relations Act.

The bill was introduced by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Fetterman was among 47 people who co-sponsored it.

Fetterman also put his weight behind another bill aimed at preventing train derailments on Wednesday.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023 would “take key steps to improve rail safety protocols, such as enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials.”

The bill has so far received bipartisan support.

Co-sponsors include Fetterman, Republican Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Fetterman also co-signed a letter from his state’s congressional delegation Wednesday that asked Norfolk Southern to ask the company to assist the people of Darlington Township, Pennsylvania.

The community is located just a few miles from East Palestine, Ohio, where one of the company’s trains derailed last month.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




