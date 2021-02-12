Actress Gina Carano was fired from the popular series “The Mandalorian” for an Instagram post that critics claimed compared the plight of conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany, but one of her co-stars remains employed even after he also used the Holocaust to make an anti-Trump point online.

Carano, a former MMA fighter, delighted fans of the “Star Wars” show for two seasons. Yet Lucasfilm announced that she would not return to the program after she shared a post online correctly pointing out that prior to the genocide in Germany under the rule of Hitler and the rest of the German national socialists, Jews were once the neighbors of those who sought to cleanse them from the earth.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” Carano wrote.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” the post concluded.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

TRENDING: South Bend's Infrastructure Was So Bad When Buttigieg Was Mayor, Domino's Had to Help Fill Potholes

One, as a general rule, should not make Holocaust comparisons lightly, which is not to say Carano did. Too many people do, though, and we’ll get to that. The actress had a point she wanted to share that was an apparent reference to this country’s divided social and political climate.

She did not deny or promote genocide. She simply pointed out how such atrocities can happen.

Lucasfilm, of course, had every right to nix the star from its hit show. The private company bowed to the cancel culture that it apparently supports, and the market will respond as people are sure to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions.

Do you plan to still support the "Star Wars" franchise? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But in an era where conservatives are being erased from society and culture, this isn’t a good look for Lucasfilm or its parent company, Disney. The optics are even worse when you see another Holocaust post shared by Carano’s “Mandalorian” co-star, actor Pedro Pascal.

Pascal, who plays the titular character in the show, shared a meme in 2018 that compared migrant child detainment camps to Nazi concentration camps.

“#ThisisAmerica,” wrote Pascal, who currently keeps his gender pronouns in his Twitter name. The image was an apparent shot at then-President Donald Trump, who liberals love to connect to Nazism.

RELATED: Hypocrisy, This Is: Star Wars Fans Feign Outrage When Baby Yoda Eats Unfertilized Eggs, Keep Mum on Real Life Abortion

Why is it OK for Pascal to make a reference online to Nazis, yet Carano is fired for making her own? Even more problematic: Pascal’s post reportedly contained glaringly inaccurate information.

The children in the bottom photo from Pascal’s post were actually Palestinian, and the image is years old. The photo isn’t even original, as it was deceptively cropped to make it appear as if the children were in prison when they were not, according to the pro-Israel blog The New Anti-Semite.

Carano’s post, in contrast to Pascal’s — which capitalized on mass murder for cheap political points — shared a sentiment of unity. The actress was essentially calling for people not to hate their neighbors. But the post, along with others she has shared in recent months, smelled of conservatism.

The actress has now been summarily canceled. Her Hollywood representatives at United Talent Agency have parted ways with her, Deadline reported.

Lucasfilm also made sure to tarnish her on her way out.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the company said in a statement.

This woman may never work in her industry again, and it’s for no apparent reason other than that she shared a post that could be interpreted as pro-conservative with her fans. That’s not allowed in Hollywood or other areas of media.

Carano called out those who target people over their personal beliefs in a post that more or less had a message of unity. What did Disney do? The company lent her perspective credibility by proving her right.

It’s their loss.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.