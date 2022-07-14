FL Sheriff: Man Who Defended Home with 'AK-47 Style' Gun Will 'Absolutely Not' Face Charges

A Pensacola homeowner was home alone on the night of July 7 when three men invaded his house, prompting him to act in self-defense.

One of the alleged assailants pulled a handgun from his waistband as the other two reportedly shoved the victim, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim himself was also armed with a handgun, but it slipped out of his hand and was obtained by one of the suspects, according to WKRG-TV and Business and Politics Review.

The homeowner allegedly ran to a back room, grabbed an “AK-47 style gun” and began shooting at the suspects “to get them out of his house and to protect himself,” the Review reported.

The triumvirate then fled the scene. A newly released video shows the three climbing into a nearby getaway car driven by a fourth suspect, who the cops are still trying to identify.







In a Facebook video, Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff Chip Simmons firmly stated that the homeowner will not be charged.







“So those of you who might ask a question. Is the homeowner going to be charged for shooting at these people? Absolutely not,” Simmons said.

“The homeowner is protecting himself, and in Florida, in Escambia County, you can protect yourself,” Simmons added.

Not long after the invasion, a call came in from a man about a shot in the head, Sheriff Simmons said.

The man has been identified as 18-year-old Joseph Roman Sanders and is considered a suspect who remains at large.

Da’Torrance Hackworth and Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr. were both picked up and now face a slew of charges, including home invasion and illegal gun possession, the New York Post reported.

“This is being investigated as a Stand Your Ground case, so the homeowner will not be charged because of self-defense,” WKRG-TV reported.

Many Democrats have insisted on the ban of so-called “assault weapons,” such as the “AK-47 style gun” the victim used to defend himself and his home against the armed intruders.

In reaction to this story, many Twitter users pointed out the importance of being able to defend one’s self.

It’s a shame this even has to be a news story when things worked exactly how they should. If someone threatens your home and family, THEY are the bad guys. You defend yourself and your family, and the bad guys go to prison. That’s exactly how it should be. Good job, Florida! 👍 — GunBunnySlippers (@GunBunny16) July 13, 2022

Good. Another example of a good guy with a gun, which the progressives insist do not exist. — Louis⛪Kuhelj (@LouisKuhelj) July 13, 2022



Numerous Republicans have repeatedly highlighted cases like this one where good guys have used guns to protect themselves and others.

Still, Democrats remain steadfast in their desire to take away the guns of America’s law-abiding citizens.

