'Flaming AOC' Ad Creator Swamped with Death Threats from 'Tolerant' Left

During the third Democratic debate on Thursday, a controversial campaign commercial aired in some markets that’s become known as the “Flaming AOC” ad.

The narrator of the piece is a former Republican congressional candidate whose family escaped from the bloody Khmer Rouge communist regime in Cambodia, Elizabeth Heng. She compared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s socialism to the kind of socialism that has killed millions across the globe over the past century.

Now, just to prove her point, Heng says she’s been getting death threats from what one would assume are supporters of Ocasio-Cortez.

“I’m currently getting death threats since the ad aired,” Heng told Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM radio on Friday.

“If we want to talk about what incites violence, socialism does,” Heng said. “My parents lived through a socialist regime that murdered millions of innocent civilians, and I’m currently getting death threats since the ad aired. The only people inciting violence are the radical left, who can’t defend their ideas with facts, so they resort to horrible personal attacks, and as we’ve seen, even death threats.

“I put out an ad challenging AOC’s socialist views, and she came back and called me a bunch of names. That should tell you everything you really need to know about the face of socialism, right now, in our country.”

Check out the ad here:

Heng’s ad began with Ocasio-Cortez’s face; the paper with her picture on it caught on fire and revealed a pile of skulls, intermixed with other footage of the Khmer Rouge’s atrocities.

“This is the face of socialism and ignorance,” Heng says in voiceover. “Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?”

“My father was minutes away from death in Cambodia. That’s socialism. Forced obedience, starvation.

“Mine is a face of freedom. My skin is not white. I’m not outrageous, racist, or socialist,” Heng adds. “I’m a Republican.”

The ad was sponsored by New Faces PAC — a newly created GOP super PAC, according to CBS News. It aired on some stations owned by ABC and Sinclair Broadcasting.

This was the target of immediate Twitter opprobrium from Ocasio-Cortez.

Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color – that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case. https://t.co/zvp1EB02c5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

GOP’s message: No policy, no facts, just displays of violence + corporations like @ABCNetwork & Sinclair who amplify them. They profit from burning my likeness on TV. But who pays for heightened security? Who answers the phones for the threats resulting from a violent, false ad? https://t.co/Gr1XhEbwDC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Yes, this was all racism and white supremacy — by pointing out that Ocasio-Cortez was socialist. It didn’t say anything about her race and it was narrated by another woman of color, but never mind! Racism!

Heng tweeted back at the time that Ocasio-Cortez’s “response is the Democratic party in a nutshell. They are more offended by truthful words than the acts of their political ideology that has killed millions of innocent victims.”

.@aoc response is the Democratic party in a nutshell. They are more offended by truthful words than the acts of their political ideology that has killed millions of innocent victims. I don’t care about @AOC feelings – I care about stopping her lies about the lies of socialism. — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) September 13, 2019

During the interview, Heng seemed to realize the double standard being afforded to the death threat claims against members of “the squad” — Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib — and death threats against her.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to ever threaten anybody — member of Congress or not — but it’s so important to be able to have this discussion in our country about what true socialism is, and what it’s done without being attacked through death threats [or] anything else,” she told Breitbart.

“That’s why it’s so important to me to hold onto those fundamental freedoms and values — of freedom of speech, for example — and to make sure that we are able to have diverse political thoughts in this country. It seems like every single time a conservative speaks up, the left consistently wants to ban them, censor then, boycott them.”

Rather hilariously, squad member Tlaib — a Michigan Democrat — described the ad as a “televised death threat.” The real death threats apparently don’t rate with her; it’s still time to ban Heng, censor Heng, boycott Heng.

If it weren’t for double standards …

