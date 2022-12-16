Parler Share
Florida Man Apparently Thought He Had Easy Target at McDonald's - Gets Taught the Last Lesson He'll Ever Learn

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2022 at 7:04am
A man was eating in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday night in Port St. John, Florida, when he began looking at a mysterious person.

The person the man saw led to a death.

The incident began at about 8:30 p.m. when the man was eating inside his vehicle. The man, whose name was not released by police, was sitting with the window open, according to WESH-TV.

Then came the mysterious person, Brandon Turner, a 36-year-old Cocoa resident who turned out to be in the final moments of his life, according to Fox News.

Police were sent to the scene based on a call that a shooting had taken place, according to WESH.

“We got a caller on the line. Advises that they had shot someone. That a male had come up and started punching him in the front seat of his truck, so he shot him in the chest,” the station said in a police radio message.

According to WESH, the shooter was in a work truck while he ate.

“The investigation has found that the decedent walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot and physically attacked the male driver who was eating his food. The decedent continued striking the driver during the unprovoked attack,” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office posted on its website on Tuesday.

“The driver armed himself with a firearm from within the vehicle and fired one shot, which struck the male. Based on evidence collected thus far, it appears the decedent attacked the driver, believing him to be someone else.”

Fox News reported that Turner was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there. There was no report on the driver’s condition after the attack.

The driver, whom WESH said was a licensed gun owner, was not arrested, although the sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the case.

The driver is not the first person to use a gun in self-defense in a car.

In a November incident in North Las Vegas, a woman used an attacker’s gun to kill one would-be carjacker, according to KVVU-TV.

In Hartford, Connecticut, in October, a daytime carjacking was foiled when the driver of the car shot both would-be carjackers, killing one of them, police said, according to CTInsider.

“He was rushed. It appears that he was taken by surprise by people lying in wait for him,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
