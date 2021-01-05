Login
Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Dead at Age 75

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 4, 2021 at 5:18pm
The heralded “Queen of Cakes,” Food Network star, formidable judge and highly skilled artist Kerry Vincent has passed away at the age of 75 after battling an illness.

While details regarding her health are sparing, it seems fitting for a woman who publicized her craft more than her personal life. Though she lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and certainly made her mark there, she was born in Wyalkatchem, Australia.

A world traveler, Vincent spent time in Mexico, Holland, the U.K., Switzerland and Singapore.

Creating a name for herself in the world of cakes — and especially wedding cakes — Vincent developed several sugar craft techniques, according to the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show website.

The “Queen of Cakes” certainly earned her title, as she founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition, co-founded the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, was a judge on both “Food Network Challenge” and “The Great Australian Bake Off,” and was a host on “Save My Bakery.”

Her illness was not made public, and the announcement came as a surprise to many when the foundation she helped start shared the sad news.

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening,” the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show posted on its Facebook page on Saturday. “Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public.

“Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally.

“There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Since the news has made the rounds, friends of the straight-shooting judge have paid their regards.

“Kerry Vincent has passed,” Carmen Braidwood tweeted. “A West Aussie who made it on US TV. I got to know her bc we were related by marriage, and I admired her keen programming sense and ‘take-no-prisoners’ approach to all she did.

“She was stern AF, and a joy to watch!”

“Very sad to learn that Kerry Vincent @KerryVincentArt has died,” celebrity chef Dan Lepard tweeted. “Judge on the first series of @BakeOffAU @Channel9 and founder of the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show.

“Kerry’s vigour & fierce determination was an inspiration for so many.”

“You will be Missed,” Reva Alexander-Hawk shared. “Not only did Ms Vincent put up with my selfies with her she shared so much knowledge with myself and anyone else that asked.”

Vincent is survived by her husband and founder of Angel Flight, Doug Vincent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

