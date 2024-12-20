Share
Commentary
Former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza tried explaining why he didn't "push harder" to cover President Joe Biden's declining mental competence, but readers were skeptical.
Commentary
Former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza tried explaining why he didn't "push harder" to cover President Joe Biden's declining mental competence, but readers were skeptical. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images; Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

Former CNN 'Journalist' Issues Apology for His Coverage of Joe Biden, But Nobody Is Buying It

 By Samuel Short  December 20, 2024 at 1:43pm
Share

Former CNN employee and self-proclaimed “journalist” Chris Cillizza is trying to make amends for his coverage — or lack thereof — of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

On Thursday, Cillizza posted a video to his YouTube channel where he apologized for his failures in reporting on the Biden Administration.

“I should have pushed harder, earlier, for more information about Joe Biden’s mental and physical well-being and any signs of decline,” he said opening the video.

Cillizza explained that during his time at CNN — up to 2022 — Republicans would push him to question Biden’s health. Cillizza said he would “brush them off” while White House staff set the tone that this line of inquiry was “offensive.”

He added he’s making this video in light of recent articles from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that put Biden’s health front and center, saying, “That’s what’s got me thinking about the fact that I probably should have pushed harder on the Biden age stuff.”

Cillizza claimed that Biden’s staff did a good job of “hiding it” when it came to the president, saying he regrets letting them “shame” him into not digging deeper.

After his ranting, Cillizza concluded by saying this experience taught the media, “We need to learn our lesson,” mentioning President-elect Donald Trump‘s age and future efforts.

Although it sounds like Cillizza has learned a lesson, he hasn’t. He approached his failures toward the Biden administration as reporter.

Have you lost respect for the mainstream media in the last four years?

Every remark he made expressed what he should have done differently in that role, but the real failure exists in not being a thinking, discerning and honest person.

Cillizza did not need to do more as a reporter to see the truth.

The truth was televised from the Democrat primary in 2020 onward to the regular person without any special access to Biden.

Cillizza is apologizing, but he’s apologizing for the wrong thing. He is still avoiding the reality that he knew from the moment Biden decided to run for president that he was unfit.

He needs to apologize for being a part of the cover-up.

Related:
Humiliating: CNN's Dramatic Syrian Rescue Appears to Crumble Under Closer Scrutiny

Editor-in-chief of the Federalist Mollie Hemingway said as much in her response via social media platform X to Cillizza’s post linking his video.

One user posted a headline from a story Cillizza wrote for CNN where he attempted to chastise Republicans for making Biden’s health an issue, saying, “You actively covered it up,” while noting how those efforts backfired. “I will say; however, that it’s ironic that you all likely did more to elect Trump than all conservatives combined.”

Cillizza lied. He is still lying, and he is not credible as a “journalist.”

This video does not help his cause and it’s hard to see how his reputation could possibly recover moving forward.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Former CNN 'Journalist' Issues Apology for His Coverage of Joe Biden, But Nobody Is Buying It
After Lying That Trump Wants to Cut Social Security, Dems Rush Bill That Will Cut Benefits - Need Biden to Sign Before Trump Arrives
Trump Posts Cryptic One-Sentence Message After Meeting with Jeff Bezos
Abundant Life Christian School Teacher Delivers Powerful Message to Grieving Community: 'God Has Words for Us'
'I've Got a Billion Dollars in My Pocket' - TX Official Snaps Up Auctioned Border Wall Materials to Give to Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation