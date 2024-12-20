Former CNN 'Journalist' Issues Apology for His Coverage of Joe Biden, But Nobody Is Buying It

Former CNN employee and self-proclaimed “journalist” Chris Cillizza is trying to make amends for his coverage — or lack thereof — of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

On Thursday, Cillizza posted a video to his YouTube channel where he apologized for his failures in reporting on the Biden Administration.

“I should have pushed harder, earlier, for more information about Joe Biden’s mental and physical well-being and any signs of decline,” he said opening the video.

Cillizza explained that during his time at CNN — up to 2022 — Republicans would push him to question Biden’s health. Cillizza said he would “brush them off” while White House staff set the tone that this line of inquiry was “offensive.”

He added he’s making this video in light of recent articles from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that put Biden’s health front and center, saying, “That’s what’s got me thinking about the fact that I probably should have pushed harder on the Biden age stuff.”

Cillizza claimed that Biden’s staff did a good job of “hiding it” when it came to the president, saying he regrets letting them “shame” him into not digging deeper.

After his ranting, Cillizza concluded by saying this experience taught the media, “We need to learn our lesson,” mentioning President-elect Donald Trump‘s age and future efforts.

Although it sounds like Cillizza has learned a lesson, he hasn’t. He approached his failures toward the Biden administration as reporter.

Every remark he made expressed what he should have done differently in that role, but the real failure exists in not being a thinking, discerning and honest person.

Cillizza did not need to do more as a reporter to see the truth.

The truth was televised from the Democrat primary in 2020 onward to the regular person without any special access to Biden.

Cillizza is apologizing, but he’s apologizing for the wrong thing. He is still avoiding the reality that he knew from the moment Biden decided to run for president that he was unfit.

He needs to apologize for being a part of the cover-up.

Editor-in-chief of the Federalist Mollie Hemingway said as much in her response via social media platform X to Cillizza’s post linking his video.

Don’t be so hard on yourself. Y’all **pushed as hard as you could** to cover up the very real questions about Biden’s physical/mental health as president. I can’t really imagine you pushing any harder to cover up that story or protect him any more than you did. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 19, 2024

One user posted a headline from a story Cillizza wrote for CNN where he attempted to chastise Republicans for making Biden’s health an issue, saying, “You actively covered it up,” while noting how those efforts backfired. “I will say; however, that it’s ironic that you all likely did more to elect Trump than all conservatives combined.”

Except you didn’t just fail to “push harder.” You actively covered it up. 👇 As did all your contemporary peers. “Oops” doesn’t cut it. I will say; however, that it’s ironic that you all likely did more to elect Trump than all conservatives combined. pic.twitter.com/Ip8y7Xsk2T — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 20, 2024

Cillizza lied. He is still lying, and he is not credible as a “journalist.”

This video does not help his cause and it’s hard to see how his reputation could possibly recover moving forward.

