Report: Bill De Blasio Drooling Over Potential Position as Biden's Admin Keeps Losing Staffers

Bill de Blasio has been lobbying to become President Joe Biden’s new labor secretary, replacing Martin Walsh, according to a report from the New York Post.

The former New York City mayor, succeeded by Mayor Eric Adams, wants the anticipated spot in Biden’s administration, the New York Post reported.

Walsh, the former Boston mayor, is expected to resign from the role after a report surfaced Tuesday that he will be the NHL Players’ Association’s next executive director.

De Blasio is “calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source close to the White House told the Post.

During his mayorship, de Blasio added a record number of jobs to NYC’s workforce, according to the Post. De Blasio has a long history with labor unions and formed many negotiations with New York City’s unions to increase wages.

He “enjoyed a very good relationship with labor unions,” Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic political consultant, told the Post.

De Blasio isn’t the only one whose eyes are on the upcoming vacancy, as former Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who lost his seat to Republican Mike Lawler back in November, is also reportedly interested in labor secretary, according to the Post.

De Blasio did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

