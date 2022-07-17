Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who is currently a Republican congressman from Texas, said Sunday it is possible that President Joe Biden suffers from a disease that is progressively worsening his cognitive abilities.

Jackson appeared on the show “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News. A video of his appearance was posted by Breitbart.

“I saw him periodically throughout the years I was there, making the comment that I wasn’t his physician at the time,” Jackson said.

“I oversaw the guy that did take care of him, but I wasn’t his physician at the time. But I have seen the same thing everybody else saw. I have saw Joe Biden, that was always prone to gaffes.”

Jackson said there is a stark difference now.

“But these aren’t gaffes anymore. Something’s changed toward — during the time that President Trump was our president, something happened, and Joe Biden started having another issue, a cognitive issue that’s related to his age,” he said.

“And like I have said before, I’m not his physician. I haven’t examined him, so I’m not going to make a diagnosis. But there’s a lot of diseases out there that have a big cognitive component, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multi-infarct dementia.”

Jackson has made his opinion very clear.

At this point, Biden’s cognitive function is comparable to a child’s. He has NO IDEA where he is, what he’s doing, or what he’s saying. HE CAN’T EVEN READ OFF A TELEPROMPTER! This is tragic. Biden needs to resign or the cabinet needs to step in. This has gone TOO FAR! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 13, 2022

Why does the media continue to cover for Biden’s cognitive decline? It’s UNDENIABLE he’s too far gone. America is being DESTROYED because of Biden’s lack of mental faculties, and the media is 100% COMPLICIT in the cover up! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 13, 2022

I have ZERO confidence that Biden has the cognitive ability to represent us on the world stage. If he needs a notecard on how to sit in a chair, HOW can we trust him in complex negotiations in the Middle East? America is FALLING APART! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 13, 2022



Jackson said whatever the specific ailment, the results are very clear.

“I don’t know what he’s got going on. But he has something that’s causing him to have cognitive decline. And it’s progressive, related to his age. And we — there’s a lot of stuff you can do, Maria. There’s a lot of jobs you can have out there that you can still be successful if you’re not at the top of your game. President of the United States is not one of them,” he said

“So I see a different Joe Biden now than the one that I saw when he was vice president at the White House. And I think there’s lots of tape and lots of video for 40 years of this man’s career. And anybody can go back and compare some of those earlier years and some of the gaffes to what’s happening now.”

Jackson said the Biden of 2022 “something very different. This is something very concerning. This man is not in control. And he’s not leading this country. Something else is going on behind the scenes. And there are other people pulling the strings. And that is very concerning for us.”

America is in danger with a leader who is not sharp, he said.

“And, like you said, every — all of our adversaries see this as a window of opportunity right now. Everyone is going to try to get away with everything they can before he’s done. I’m talking about China and Russia and Iran and everybody. This is putting our country at great risk right now,” he said.

