Share
News

Former White House Doctor Gives His Haunting Assessment of Biden: 'Something's Changed'

 By Jack Davis  July 17, 2022 at 11:00am
Share

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who is currently a Republican congressman from Texas, said Sunday it is possible that President Joe Biden suffers from a disease that is progressively worsening his cognitive abilities.

Jackson appeared on the show “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News. A video of his appearance was posted by Breitbart.

“I saw him periodically throughout the years I was there, making the comment that I wasn’t his physician at the time,” Jackson said.

“I oversaw the guy that did take care of him, but I wasn’t his physician at the time. But I have seen the same thing everybody else saw. I have saw Joe Biden, that was always prone to gaffes.”

Jackson said there is a stark difference now.

Trending:
Ivana Trump's Friends Worried That House Hid a Lurking Danger... Then Her Body Was Found Next to It

“But these aren’t gaffes anymore. Something’s changed toward — during the time that President Trump was our president, something happened, and Joe Biden started having another issue, a cognitive issue that’s related to his age,” he said.

“And like I have said before, I’m not his physician. I haven’t examined him, so I’m not going to make a diagnosis. But there’s a lot of diseases out there that have a big cognitive component, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multi-infarct dementia.”

Jackson has made his opinion very clear.


Jackson said whatever the specific ailment, the results are very clear.

“I don’t know what he’s got going on. But he has something that’s causing him to have cognitive decline. And it’s progressive, related to his age. And we — there’s a lot of stuff you can do, Maria. There’s a lot of jobs you can have out there that you can still be successful if you’re not at the top of your game. President of the United States is not one of them,” he said

Related:
World Disgusted After Biden Gives Fist-Bump to Brutish Saudi Prince

“So I see a different Joe Biden now than the one that I saw when he was vice president at the White House. And I think there’s lots of tape and lots of video for 40 years of this man’s career. And anybody can go back and compare some of those earlier years and some of the gaffes to what’s happening now.”

Jackson said the Biden of 2022 “something very different. This is something very concerning. This man is not in control. And he’s not leading this country. Something else is going on behind the scenes. And there are other people pulling the strings. And that is very concerning for us.”

Is Joe Biden a risk to our country?

America is in danger with a leader who is not sharp, he said.

“And, like you said, every — all of our adversaries see this as a window of opportunity right now. Everyone is going to try to get away with everything they can before he’s done. I’m talking about China and Russia and Iran and everybody. This is putting our country at great risk right now,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Former White House Doctor Gives His Haunting Assessment of Biden: 'Something's Changed'
Voters Get Their Revenge: Purge of Woke San Fran DA's Office Begins, Progressives Call 'Terrifying'
More Details of NASCAR Driver's Killer Emerge, Here's What Led Up to the Fatal Gas Station Stabbing
Rush Limbaugh's $4 Million Investment Put on the Market by His Widow for Record-Setting Price
Transgender Inmate Who Impregnated Two Women at Female Prison Now Being Moved to a Youth Facility
See more...

Conversation