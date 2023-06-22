Founder of Sex Club Names Hunter Biden as Ex-Member, Has Nothing Positive to Say About Joe's Son

The founder of a Los Angeles-based sex club for celebrities and the wealthy claimed Hunter Biden was once part of the secretive orgy group.

Biden, the club’s founder claimed, was expelled after attending one expensive romp because he was a “scumbag.”

The disclosure is perhaps the least surprising allegation about President Joe Biden’s son to date.

To be clear, it is just an allegation.

In the wake of Hunter Biden’s plea arrangement with the Justice Department regarding tax crimes and a gun crime, a man named Damon Lawner posted a succinct anecdote about the first son on Instagram.

Lawner founded a sex club called Snctm that charges actors, rock stars and other people with millions of dollars in expendable income an annual fee of up to $75,000, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The post has since been removed, but not before the Times viewed it.

On Instagram earlier this week, Lawner wrote, “Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag.”

Snctm was sold by Lawner for $1 million in 2019 and he is no longer affiliated with the group.

He told the Times he walked away from his empire of lust after his lifestyle damaged his personal relationships.

Damon Lawner, the founder of Snctm, has been banned from the elite sex club after he publicly identified Hunter Biden as a former member. The claim about President Biden’s son was included in a Times profile of Lawner published Tuesday https://t.co/EGIr5GNxPN — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 22, 2023

During a conversation with the newspaper, Lawner offered more details about the president’s son and his alleged short-lived Snctm membership.

“Posting what I did on my Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me,” he told the Times. “I knew that the consequences could be me not being part of Snctm anymore, but I was willing to take that risk.”

Lawner has since been banned from attending the group’s parties for violating a code: Don’t talk about sex club.

Snctm said in a statement to the Times:

“Snctm, as a private members club, prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all… Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees. Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban. Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately.”

Lawner told the Times he’s not bothered by being barred from the orgy club he founded.

Snctm was reportedly inspired by a scene in Stanley Kubrick’s final film — 1999’s “Eyes Wide Shut.”

The salacious mystery film, if you haven’t seen it, follows a doctor played by actor Tom Cruise who veers away from his marriage and sneaks into a ritzy estate somewhere outside of New York City for an adventure.

In the film, Cruise’s character stumbles upon an occult orgy in a mansion where everyone is wearing masks – some of them of animals.

It is implied that the fictional party’s masked attendees are the world’s elite.

SPOILER: Cruise’s character is expelled from the party, followed for days by seedy people and ultimately given a chilling message through some intense dialogue.

A man in the film who was at the same party tells Cruise’s character:

“I don’t think you realize how much trouble you got yourself into last night just by going over there. Who do you think those people were? Those were not just some ordinary people. If I told you their names – I’m not going to tell you their names – but if I did, I don’t think you’d sleep so well at night.”

Lawner thought the film’s premise was so cool he founded the real-life sex club for California’s wealthy in 2013.

Per Snctm’s founder, Hunter Biden paid to be part of the club but it was allegedly too tame for him.

