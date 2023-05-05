A gunman allegedly shot three women in three different locations before shooting himself at a McDonald’s in Moultrie, Georgia, Thursday morning.

The gunman whose name has not yet been released, allegedly shot his own mother and grandmother in their neighboring homes before shooting a manager at a nearby McDonald’s.

Then he committed suicide, the Associated Press reported.

His mother died on the scene while his grandmother, who lived next door to his mother, later died in the hospital, according to CBS News.

“I can’t for the life of me figure out what provoked him in that way,” Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told AP.

Sabrina Holweger, an employee who works next door to the McDonald’s, said she and a co-worker saw the manager’s dead body in the restaurant doorway around 8 a.m. But police were already swarming by then.

According to Holweger, the gunman was an employee at the McDonald’s.

It seemed to Holweger that the gunman killed the manager as she was letting him into the building for his morning shift.

Jerry Goodwin is a resident who lived next door to the gunman’s mother.

Goodwin told AP that the man who lived next door had fired a gun earlier in the week while shouting and that police responded.

But when Goodwin’s wife heard gunshots sometime before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, police did not immediately respond.

Goodwin had interacted with the man several years before: He had asked Goodwin for advice on installing a fence.

“I had never seen him hurt anybody or try to hurt anybody before this,” Goodwin told AP.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating.

BREAKING: The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Ga. before shooting himself, the county coroner said. https://t.co/JgHuPpEWCK — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, nearby residents are saddened by the death of the shooter’s mother and grandmother.

“Both of them were two of the most amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of being around,” Tanner Strickland, a nearby resident told WALB-TV. “They both light up any room that they walk into. Both of them really have hearts of gold–just amazing people. It was a blessing and an honor to know them–both of them–and God got two amazing people today.”

