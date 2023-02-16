Fox Scores Major Win on Super Bowl Night - Third Most-Watched TV Program of All-Time

Fox scored the third-most watched show of all time with its Super Bowl match-up of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs’ rallied in the second half for a thrilling come-from-behind 38-35 win over the Eagles.

An average of 113.1 million tuned into the contest, according to the final Nielsen numbers released Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The largest television audience of all time was the 2015 Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, which drew a record 114.4 million viewers.

The Patriots won that game 28-24 with a dramatic interception at the goal line.

🗓 February 1, 2015: Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line seals a 28-24 Patriots (-1.5) win over the Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX. This would be Tom Brady’s 4th Super Bowl win.pic.twitter.com/F8KWbUmL6X — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 1, 2023

The second most-watched show goes to Super Bowl LI in 2017 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Patriots, which drew roughly 113.7 million viewers.

The AP noted that Sunday’s game marked the first time in three years the TV-only audience was over 100 million.

Do you watch any of Fox’s programs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It was also an 11.6 percent increase over NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year’s game, which took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, set the record largest streaming audience with 7 million watching via internet services.

The largest audience overall during the coverage was when Rihanna performed her halftime show, which averaged 118.7 million viewers.

That makes her second overall to Katy Perry’s 2015 halftime show also in Glendale (with the memorable dancing left shark), which had 121 million tune-in.

The lion, the flying star,

The palm trees and beach balls, left Shark, the chessboard stage, everything about Katy Perry’s halftime show was perfect #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/bMPouHzbZW — fan account (@likeathornrose) February 2, 2020

NFL.com highlighted that viewers were treated to some historic firsts during the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first player this century to win the MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in Super Bowl history.

During the game, Fox’s sister network, the Fox News Channel, poked some fun at ABC, CBS, and NBC, with an ad crowning FNC host Greg Gutfeld the “new king of late night.”

His 11 p.m. ET program “Gutfeld!” regularly trounces his broadcast network competitors, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, CBS’ Stephen Colbert, and NBC’s Jimmy Fallon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.