Lisa Boothe Has A Reminder For Dick Durbin About Who Is Truly to Blame for DACA

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe reminded Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin who is truly responsible for creating the DACA issue.

On Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Durbin tried to blame President Donald Trump for creating a problem for Congress to solve.

“This is an issue, this is a problem and a challenge created by President Trump on Sept. 5 when he ended the DACA (Deferred Action On Childhood Arrivals) program,” the Illinois Democrat senator said.

Boothe responded to Durbin’s comment on FNC’s “Outnumbered” later in the day, saying he is clearly exercising a selective memory.

“It’s hard for me to take Sen. Dick Durbin seriously and lay this at the feet of Trump,” said Boothe, “because the reason why we are here right now is President Obama did something he himself said he did not have the legal authority to do in creating the DACA program.”

“And what President Trump is doing is what should have been done all along in putting this in the hands of Congress where it belongs,” she added. “So I’m really sick and tired of hearing that argument from the Democrats.”

Boothe went on to point out that Durbin was the one who appeared intent on sabotaging DACA negotiations last month by leaking Trump’s alleged “sh–hole” nations comment to the press, in a purely political hit against the president.

“If he was really that concerned about negotiating in good faith (about the Dreamers), he would have never done that,” said the Fox News personality.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted poll results showing a significant majority of Americans support the four points of his immigration reform plan: legalize DACA enrollees, secure the border, end chain migration, and stop the visa lottery program.

Polling shows nearly 7 in 10 Americans support an immigration reform package that includes DACA, fully secures the border, ends chain migration & cancels the visa lottery. If D's oppose this deal, they aren't serious about DACA-they just want open borders. https://t.co/XDMcDOr9vM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Last September, the Trump administration announced it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under Obama in 2012.

Trump gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution for the approximately 700,000 individuals registered in the program.

DACA allowed those who arrived in the United States before they turned 16 the ability to apply for renewable two-year deferments on deportation.

“This is a temporary stopgap measure,” Obama said in announcing the policy.

Last fall, after Obama called Trump’s decision to end the program “cruel,” Booth said it was time for the former occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to “go away,” noting he had his chance.

She pointed out that Obama’s decision to proceed with DACA in June 2012, during the heat of his re-election campaign, shows that to him, the issue was a political one.

The Democrats held both houses of Congress — including a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate — during Obama’s first two years in office, yet did nothing to address immigration, despite calls from Hispanic leaders to do so.

When asked about the topic during a 2010 Univision interview, Obama responded, “I am president, I am not king. I can’t do these things just by myself. We have a system of government that requires the Congress to work with the executive branch to make it happen.”

