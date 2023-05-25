Share
News
Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on Oct. 2, 2018, in Laguna Niguel, California.
Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on Oct. 2, 2018, in Laguna Niguel, California. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Fortune)

'Foxweiser': Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Cult' Mentality of Fox News, Takes Swipe at Former Employer

 By Richard Moorhead  May 24, 2023 at 5:16pm
Share

A longtime Fox News host is turning on her former employer — and sharply criticizing the media company’s workplace culture.

Megyn Kelly went no-holds-barred on Fox during a Monday interview with Jason Whitlock of The Blaze.

The cable media personality turned independent streaming host is no stranger to the network — having worked at Fox from 2004 to 2017.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Warns Christians That 'Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose,' Says Now Is the Time for Action

Kelly hosted a prime-time weeknight show at Fox starting in 2013.

“My audience is calling them ‘Foxweiser,'” Kelly said of Fox — likening the company to Bud Light after the company’s downfall to an impromptu boycott from American conservatives.

Kelly described Tucker Carlson’s abrupt firing as a watershed between Fox and its audience and predicted the company’s falling out with its ratings kingpin wouldn’t be reversed.

Do you agree with Megyn Kelly about Fox News?

“Fox is like, it’s like a cult. It’s like the mob, and you don’t get back in after you’ve been kicked out.”

“Once you’re out, you’re out. And you’re dead to them.”

Kelly — a longtime friend of Carlson — criticized Fox’s management for how its most successful host was treated.

The Fox alumni predicted Carlson would continue to connect with his audience, independently of Fox.

“They’re being absolute bastards to the guy, and the audience should remember that the audience is the only power Fox has.”

Related:
JPMorgan Has Devastating Prediction for Anheuser-Busch as Bud Light Backlash Rages On

“If they lose the audience, they lose this war with him. And so far his audience has been great.”

Carlson has signaled he isn’t relinquishing his public platform after his ouster from Fox.

The cable news veteran, who began hosting his prime-time show in 2017, will continue broadcasting with a streaming show that will be hosted on Twitter.

Fox has incurred a serious hit to its own ratings after Carlson’s firing.

None of the channel’s prime-time shows have come close to matching Carlson’s nightly audience — which regularly clocked in at more than three million, according to The Washington Post.

Kelly earlier suggested that Fox was jeopardizing itself with its own conservative audience, speaking in an interview segment with conservative media heavyweight Dan Bongino.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




'Foxweiser': Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Cult' Mentality of Fox News, Takes Swipe at Former Employer
Man Allegedly Goes on Violent Rampage Over Tacos at Chipotle, Throws Register at Employee
MTG Just Spent $100K on Chapstick, Here's What She Got in Return
Target Takes 'Emergency' Action After LGBT Kids Items Spark Furor: 'Terrified of a Bud Light Situation'
Uncle of Jordan Neely Arrested a Day After He Took a Shot at Marine Vet Daniel Penny: Report
See more...

Conversation