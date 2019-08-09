SECTIONS
Franklin Graham Congratulates Tim Tebow on His Latest Fantastic Accomplishment: A 10th ‘Timmy’s Playroom’ for Hospitalized Kids

Franklin Graham delivers the eulogy during the funeral of his father, Reverend Dr. Billy Graham, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty ImagesFranklin Graham delivers the eulogy during the funeral of his father, Reverend Dr. Billy Graham, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published August 9, 2019 at 12:05pm
It’s no secret that Tim Tebow is a great guy and a wonderful role model.

As he’s transitioned from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida to the NFL to professional baseball, one thing seems to have remained a constant — sports are second to Tebow, and his faith always comes first.

Tebow lives out his faith by spearheading various philanthropic endeavors — like “Timmy’s Playroom,” a special place where children in the hospital can enjoy themselves with TVs, arts and crafts, and games.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that the Tim Tebow Foundation had opened up its 10th playroom, this one at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a children’s hospital in Florida.

“Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need,” Tebow said. “That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they’re going through such a tough time.”

“We are honored and incredibly proud to bring a Timmy’s Playroom with the Tim Tebow Foundation to the Daytona Beach community,” AdventHealth Daytona Beach CEO Ed Noseworthy added.

“We know that to kids, a hospital can be a scary or intimidating place, but with all of the interactive games and activities in this playroom, we hope will be a place filled with laughter and where children can feel better.”

Each playroom, including this latest one, features Tebow’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, which reads: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.”

The announcement caught the eye of evangelist Franklin Graham, a friend of Tebow’s and one of his more outspoken supporters.

Is Tim Tebow a good role model?

“Congratulations to @TimTebow on opening the 10th ‘Timmy’s Playroom’ for hospitalized children!” Graham tweeted Friday morning. “Tim is not only a great guy, he’s a bold witness for Jesus Christ and such a positive role model.”

Graham then noted that Tebow’s favorite Bible verse is featured in each of his playrooms.

“What a great encouragement and blessing to these kids and families. Thank you for all you do Tim!” Graham added.

This is far from the first time Graham has publicly praised Tebow.

Last year, after Tebow broke a bone in his hand, Graham asked his followers to “remember this incredible young man in our prayers.”

And this past January, he shared a trailer for Tebow’s movie, “Run The Race.”

“No matter who you are, life can have incredible challenges. But the message every human being — young or old — needs to hear is that God loves you and wants a relationship with you though His Son, Jesus Christ,” Graham wrote.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
