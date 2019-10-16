The Future of America: Conservatives Are Fighting for Its Preservation in 2020

What would happen if the 2020 elections were held today? It is an innocent question, but a good one.

Would Donald Trump win in a “prophetically” anticipated Reagan-like victory? Would it be closer than many people imagine it to be?

It is a conversation that many conservatives don’t want to have. Where are we failing?

However painful it may be, it is a necessary conversation to have. Many people have said that 2016 was an election that couldn’t be lost. Many on the conservative side believed it to be a matter of life as we know it in our country to be over. I

f you truly think about it — were they wrong?

TRENDING: Horrifying Report Says Girls Hold in Urine, Don't Drink, Skip School To Avoid Boys in Gender-Neutral Restrooms

Imagine if Hillary Clinton would have won that election. The AOCs and Omars were coming no matter what took place. The calls for gun control, post-birth abortion and the Green New Deal would happen no matter what.

The difference is, under another Clinton president, these extreme ideas would not be questioned/stood against — they would be embraced. Our economy would be in shambles. The entire infrastructure of our society would have fallen within a matter of years.

Whether you love Donald Trump or hate him, he is necessary. He is not just the president that we want, he is the president that we need. It’s true — we need someone who is willing to make the hard choices. We need someone that does not care about being liked. We need someone that loves America more than they love themselves.

The 2016 election was a make or break moment for America, and 2020 will be too, as we have even more to lose.

Do you think the 2020 election is a fight for America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

You see, we’ve had 3 years of prosperity with the Trump administration. We now know what it’s like to have a thriving economy, low unemployment, more jobs than people, a president that actually cares about the black and Hispanic communities. We now have a president who has brought respect back to America.

In 2020, we fight our biggest battle.

We are fighting the direct counter to a President Trump. We are fighting radicalism. We are fighting a new notion that America is not a great place. We are fighting this new belief that everything we hold dear is wrong. We are fighting for the preservation of every single value that built this great nation. We are fighting for our future, and the future of those that will follow us — posterity, as our Founders put it.

And make no mistake, the Democrats are ready. They have been waiting, plotting and planning for this moment, and they are ready to activate the first-ever millennial-dominated election. They are ready to try and convince our younger generations that they need to “save us from ourselves.”

We need to regain the spirit of 2016.

RELATED: Charlie Kirk: Impeachment Circus Takes Focus Off Radicalism of the 2020 Democrats

We need to remember what we are fighting for, but most of all: who we are fighting for.

Our future begins now, and if we stand together we will keep America great.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.