California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was seen at the NFC Championship on Sunday, and he was not wearing a mask.

As the San Francisco 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams, Newsom was in a suite at the game and seen with basketball star Magic Johnson.

Johnson was also pictured with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. None were wearing masks, as the photos on Johnson’s Twitter showed.

Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today! pic.twitter.com/XfotiRLGz9 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

There was strong backlash against seeing the California officials not wearing masks when a state-wide mask mandate is still in effect.

The mask mandate was extended through Feb. 15 and outlines that “everyone is required to wear masks” in indoor public spaces, schools, workplaces and public transit — among other places.

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, is an indoor stadium.

Do you think Newsom should be recalled? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

California State Senator Melissa Melendez also posted the pictures of Johnson with the governor and mayors with a harsh critique.

“Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others,” she tweeted.

Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others. pic.twitter.com/YGJDZeBxGA — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 31, 2022

Jonathan Zachreson, who is running for California State Assembly, also tweeted about the governor.

If @GavinNewsom can attend an indoor mega-event MASKLESS with tens of thousands of other maskless fans, then so can our kids at school, especially when playing at recess! #NoMore #UNMASKOURCHILDREN pic.twitter.com/XqmtCxSrzK — Jonathan Zachreson for CA State Assembly #AD05 (@JZachreson) January 31, 2022

Matt Schupe, a young GOP county chair in California, tweeted, “There’s a statewide indoor mask mandate per a state of emergency — are celebrities and politicians exempted from this? Is there science indicating that if you have high name-ID you have immunity from the omicron variant?”

There’s a statewide indoor mask mandate per a state of emergency — are celebrities and politicians exempted from this? Is there science indicating that if you have high name-ID you have immunity from the omicron variant? pic.twitter.com/nHXWgUpLTT — Matt Shupe (@MattShupePR) January 31, 2022

The photos of the California elites do not show them eating or drinking, which would have been an acceptable excuse for them not having masks on.

This is not the first time that Newsom has sparked controversy over not wearing a mask.

Last year Newsom actually faced a recall vote, which was partially fueled by outrage over pictures of him at a high end restaurant, the French Laundry, where he was socializing with a large group and not wearing a mask, as Fox News reported.

Newsom did beat the recall, but now many Californians are angry at him again over this maskless incident.

Los Angeles will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 where the Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans will be given KN95 masks for the game and will also be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test that was taken within 48 hours before entering the stadium.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.