Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is panhandling the federal government for $2.7 billion in emergency funding to address the COVID-19 surge in a move that would incentivize more mass illegal immigration into the liberal state.

Most of the money Newsom is requesting would be used to bolster coronavirus testing and vaccination efforts for California residents.

However, a hefty $110 million of the proposed funds would be used to “increase public health and humanitarian efforts at the California-Mexico border to keep migrants safe, including vaccinations, testing and isolation and quarantine services,” along with expanding contract tracing, the governor announced Saturday in a news release.

By promising testing, vaccines and quarantine housing to the armies of unvetted migrants flooding the nation’s southern border, Newsom is encouraging more mass illegal immigration.

Keep in mind that even U.S. citizens are not guaranteed easy access to COVID tests and vaccines, thanks to President Joe Biden’s botched handling of the pandemic.

For example, in Democrat-run New York City, people are waiting up to four hours to get tested.

Lines are still long after Thanksgiving to get tested for covid at city md. People wait up to 4 hours Filmed and owned by Leeroy Johnson #coronavirus #testing #vaccine #NYC pic.twitter.com/6s9geZFHY6 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) November 27, 2020

Covid testing line NYC pic.twitter.com/jbZ7GNnTLa — Allan Margolin (@AllanMargolin) December 24, 2021

And if you’re a white New Yorker, you might automatically be tossed to the back of the line.

ILLEGAL: NYC admits prioritizing race in distributing COVID tests: leaked emails https://t.co/hztyihkuVA via @nypmetro — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 2, 2022

But if you illegally cross the U.S. border, you could be guaranteed access to coronavirus testing, vaccines and taxpayer-funded quarantine housing under Newsom’s plan.

It is a criminal dereliction of duty for Newsom — whose job is to ensure the safety of Californians — to incentivize foreigners to violate longstanding immigration laws by barraging the border and tying up taxpayer-financed state medical resources.

California has issues with human faeces on the streets, return of medieval diseases, huge homelessness & income inequality, regular mass blackouts. Dystopian punchline indeed.

pic.twitter.com/VLpKaapk2p https://t.co/NWJkVCnSml — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 25, 2020

Keep in mind that California is currently being ravaged by terrifying crime waves, rampant homelessness and runaway inflation.

So it’s not as if Newsom doesn’t have enough fires to put out without encouraging further swarms of unvetted illegal aliens to flock to his state.

Daily life in San Francisco, I can’t make this up. No one can make this up, it is too real. pic.twitter.com/sMij5bZKeA — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) August 20, 2021

At the very least, if Newsom wants to prioritize illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, he should stop begging for federal tax dollars because none of us in other states authorized him to waste our collective money on people who shouldn’t even be here in the first place.

10,503 illegal aliens are under this bridge tonight because Joe Biden made a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti. The Border Patrol is overcapacity. It’s indefensible, it’s inhuman, and it was entirely caused by Biden & Harris. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/LmWV52nmJc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

There were more than 1.7 million illegal border crossings in fiscal 2021 alone, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection — and that shocking number does not include the countless illegal aliens who weren’t caught by border authorities.

Almost 1.7 million illegal immigrants have been arrested crossing the southern border since Biden became president, a 300% increase from the January through October numbers for President Donald Trump’s last year in office.https://t.co/lttvSeHfoX pic.twitter.com/tCoOR184X0 — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) November 29, 2021

These alarming statistics paint a grim picture of a country in decay and under siege, with Americans’ safety being sacrificed on the altar of the Democratic Party’s open-borders agenda to increase its voting bloc.

Should California receive this money? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Barraging the U.S. with migrants from all over the world in the middle of a pandemic — and amid soaring inflation that’s destabilizing the economy — makes no sense.

That’s why numerous commentators say the mass influx of illegal aliens is calculated.

“Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson opined in September. “Biden did it on purpose.

“Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. … Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers.”







Biden revealed his strategic reason for flooding the United States with illegal immigrants back in 2015 when he was vice president, the Fox host said.

“Joe Biden said it. To change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason,” Carlson explained. “To reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world.

“And then Biden went further and said that non-white DNA is the source of our strength. Imagine saying that. This is the language of eugenics. It’s horrifying. But there’s a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is sometimes called the great replacement — the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries.”

Are you awake yet, America?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation