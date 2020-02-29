'Give Us Your Grumpiest Old Men, Give Us Your Goldenest Girls': ABC Launching 'Bachelor' Spinoff for Senior Citizens

ABC’s long-running “Bachelor” franchise is seeking to expand its fan base with a new spinoff series aimed at an older audience.

As reported by The Wrap, the network announced a casting call during this week’s episode of “The Bachelor,” inviting people 65 and older to apply for a new, not-yet-named series centered around seniors finding love.

“Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?” the ABC casting website reads.

“The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!”

ABC’s Robert Mills, head of alternative programming, confirmed the upcoming show on Twitter.

TRENDING: Here's the Brutal Anti-Biden Ad Obama's Trying To Get Taken Off the Air in South Carolina

“Give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls,” he said, stipulating that applicants must be 65 or older.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Mills talked about the murmurs among “Bachelor” viewers that the ages of the cast members are simply too young, hinting that perhaps it was time for producers to make some changes.

Would you want to appear on the new dating show for seniors? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

“You see a lot of people talking about the age of contestants, I think that’s something we’d probably look at and say, ‘Does it need to be aged up? Are these girls ready?'” Mills said.

Most of the women this season are in their 20s, with a handful of young 30-somethings peppered into the cast.

What would it look like, instead, to watch seasoned men and women with former romance stories (or lack thereof) under their belts seek out the coveted rose?

ABC producers intend to find out.

Can’t wait to bartend AARParadise! pic.twitter.com/agqNhUq0i2 — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) February 25, 2020

RELATED: 8 Celebs Who Were Rejected by 'American Idol'

Interested candidates must be prepared to answer many personal questions during the application process, such as:

“Are you genuinely looking for love and why?”

“Why would you want to find love on TV?”

“How many serious relationships have you been in and how long were they?”

According to ABC, “If you are a senior citizen ready for a committed relationship apply today at seniordatingshow.castingcrane.com.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.