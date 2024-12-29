Go Woke, Go Broke: Spectacular Superhero Failure Highlights Exactly Why Trump Won

Politics are downstream of culture, and that grows truer by the day. And it’s become especially true with regard to pop culture.

Entertainment and technology are key parts of pop culture, so we’re taking you to the front lines of the culture war by addressing some of the best — and strangest — stories from that world in this recurring column exclusive to members of The Western Journal.

Just to preface all this with something that’s been irking this writer: We, as conservatives, should probably rein in our use of “woke” before it becomes our own version of the left’s use of “racism.” If everything is woke/racist, then nothing is.

That being said, that obviously doesn’t mean racism/woke-ism doesn’t exist.

They most certainly do, and they should always be dealt with in whatever way hurts them most.

When it comes to things that are actually “woke,” (i.e. the furthest, most discriminatory fringes of the far-left), there’s usually a pretty clear target to hit them: In their wallets.

And that’s because far-leftism is most often embodied by the most soulless entities in existence, which are mega-corporations like Target or Disney or Amazon.

Warner Bros.-Discovery, and the myriad of properties it owns, also fits that bill.

And that could not have been made any clearer than when DC — the superhero media titan owned by WBD — and video game publisher Warner Bros. Games released “Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” on Jan. 30.

Now, just a little over 10 months since the game’s ballyhooed release, “Suicide Squad” announced it will be shuttering its online services, according to the game developers themselves.

Service on the game will cease in January 2025, after the release of the game’s final bit of planned downloadable content.

And nobody really seems to be crying about it. Can you blame them?

The game was a disrespectful, nonsensical (even by superhero standards) mess, and wore its genuinely woke influences on its sleeves.

For example, did you know that, per this game, Wonder Woman is basically the only competent superhero because of girl-boss drivel? Yes, men are awful, evil, and the scourge of the earth. Is this a video game or a seminar on fourth-wave feminism?

Between this video game and some other important thing that happened on Nov. 5, it’s clear that 2024 is the year everyday Americans of all persuasions — from construction worker fathers to video gamer daughters — collectively repudiated the far-left mafia and its bullying ways.

No, gamers don’t want to be lectured about social activism any more than the blue-collar GOP voter who doesn’t want to be shamed because people who use “they/them” pronouns are stupid.

(And egomaniacal, by the way. About 1,400 years of the English language — perfectly acceptable for generations — is suddenly not good enough for you? Get off your high horse.)

Frankly, the absolute flop that was “Suicide Squad” portended President-elect Donald Trump’s election night victory better than any poll or prognostication could have.

Whether it’s with their wallets or at the ballots, Americans are learning that their voices, drowned out by the screeching minority for too long, actually carry quite a bit of heft and power.

Their voices killed a far-left game (and even if you take the social activism out, there is plenty about the game that prioritizes the worst of modern “live service” video games) that had titanic studios backing it.

And their voices helped elect both the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

The left is seriously losing in just about every arena — from the most important to the most recreational — imaginable.

Keep it up, America.

