Share
News
In a tweet from Monday, a Fox News panel from "Outnumbered" is seen looking and pointing at something at outside their window right before cutting to a commercial break. After the break, the curtains in the studio were down.
In a tweet from Monday, a Fox News panel from "Outnumbered" is seen looking and pointing at something at outside their window right before cutting to a commercial break. After the break, the curtains in the studio were down. (@NickFondacaro / Twitter screen shot)

'What's Going On Outside Fox News?' Hosts Look Terrified as They Cut to Commercial

 By Johnathan Jones  July 10, 2023 at 1:36pm
Share

Something outside of the Fox News studio in New York City disturbed the panelists of “Outnumbered” on Monday afternoon.

It remains unclear what exactly happened outside the Manhattan building where the show and most of the network’s other programs are filmed.

But as the show prepared to go to commercial break, network host Emily Compagno teased the show would be back in just a few moments.

As she did so, she looked to her left and motioned toward someone in the studio as music played the block out to break.

Soon, Harris Faulkner, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, Kayleigh McEnany and Ari Fleischer each appeared concerned by something outside of the studio window.

Trending:
UFC Fighter Climbs Over Cage to Get to Trump - People Amazed After Finding Out Where He's From

Compagno and Kennedy each pointed out the window while Faulkner also appeared captivated by something and stood up to give it her full attention.

Fleischer and McEnany also appeared concerned but remained seated.

Nicholas Fondacaro with the Media Research Center flagged the clip on Twitter.

Do you still watch Fox News?

He commented, “What’s going on outside Fox News? The panel on Outnumbered looks worried about [something] going on outside their windows as they go to break.”

Some of the network’s viewers also said they noticed the behavior from the hosts and were curious about what caused it:

Related:
Fox News Announces Who Will Be Taking Over Gutfeld's Hour After Primetime Shake-Up

Fondacaro later posted an update that yielded no information, as once “Outnumbered” returned to the air, no mention of the disruption was made.

“As they came back from the break, there was no note about what happened but all the window shades were down,” Fondacaro commented.

The Western Journal reached out to Fox News with an inquiry about what caused the show’s hosts to react in the manner in which they did.

As of the time of publication, the network had yet to respond to that request.

Fox News is headquartered at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, just a few blocks south of Central Park.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'What's Going On Outside Fox News?' Hosts Look Terrified as They Cut to Commercial
Senator Suggests Biden Staffers Could Be Suffering from Stockholm Syndrome: 'Profile of an Abuser'
Dem Governor Mercilessly Booed When Singer Invites Him on Stage
Top Hip-Hop Artist Says LA 'Finished' After Woke Policy Is Reinstated
Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts
See more...

Conversation