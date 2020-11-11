Login
GOP Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election as Fight for Senate Control Comes Down to the Wire

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska speaks during a hearing on May 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Al Drago / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesRepublican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska speaks during a hearing on May 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published November 11, 2020 at 8:44am
Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan won re-election on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Sullivan, who was first elected in 2014, was ahead of independent Al Gross by 20 points when the race was called.

Though Sullivan held a small but consistent lead over Gross, the race narrowed in the final weeks before the election, polls showed.

Gross’ campaign also outraised Sullivan’s in the campaign’s final months, announcing a $9 million haul in October.

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, repeatedly attacked Sullivan for his allegiance to President Donald Trump.

Though officially an independent, Gross said he would caucus with the Democrats if elected.

Sullivan’s win gives the GOP at least 50 Senate seats for the 117th Congress.

The only races that remain to be called are in Georgia, where incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler advanced to January runoffs against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

If Perdue and Loeffler both prevail, the GOP will have a Senate majority.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







