Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan won re-election on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Sullivan, who was first elected in 2014, was ahead of independent Al Gross by 20 points when the race was called.

Though Sullivan held a small but consistent lead over Gross, the race narrowed in the final weeks before the election, polls showed.

Gross’ campaign also outraised Sullivan’s in the campaign’s final months, announcing a $9 million haul in October.

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, repeatedly attacked Sullivan for his allegiance to President Donald Trump.

Though officially an independent, Gross said he would caucus with the Democrats if elected.

Sullivan’s win gives the GOP at least 50 Senate seats for the 117th Congress.

The only races that remain to be called are in Georgia, where incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler advanced to January runoffs against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

If Perdue and Loeffler both prevail, the GOP will have a Senate majority.

