GOP Flips 2 House Seats as Dems' South Florida Woes Continue

The Democratic Party’s losses don’t stop with 2020’s presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

In addition to Biden losing the state, the Democratic Party has also lost two key house seats.

The GOP has managed to flip Florida’s 26th and 27th congressional districts, both of which are in the Miami area.

Republican Carlos Gimenez wins election to U.S. House in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. #APracecall at 10:10 p.m. EST. #Election2020 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins election to U.S. House in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Donna Shalala. #APracecall at 10:53 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #FLelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

Both of these key races, along with Trump’s win make for a pretty outstanding Florida performance by Republicans on election night.

Dem wipeout in Miami-Dade #Florida Two Dem House incumbents lost Multiple state legislative seats go from Blue to Red Trump cut the Democrat margin of victory by over half from 2016 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

“Dem wipeout in Miami-Dade #Florida. Two Dem House incumbents lost. Multiple state legislative seats go from Blue to Red. Trump cut the Democrat margin of victory by over half from 2016,” Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the night, President Trump locked down the state of Florida, a key battleground state that many considered to be an absolute necessity for the Republican on his path to win reelection.

With 94 percent of the vote in, Donald J. Trump has a lead of 51.2 percent to Biden’s 47.7 percent according to The New York Times.

