Radical Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan vetoed millions of dollars of funding for adoption services before signing a $76 billion state budget on Wednesday.

According to The Detroit News, Whitmer vetoed over $25 million in funding to causes she perceived as cutting against her pro-abortion agenda.

One of the largest cuts was the deletion of $10 million for programs that market adoption as an alternative option to abortion, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The Detroit News reported Whitmer also vetoed “$4 million in grants for housing pregnant women without a safe home, [and] $3 million for a maternal navigator pilot to be distributed to nonprofits to make referrals for prenatal or postnatal care and in cases of pregnancies involving rape, abuse or a substance use disorder.”

She continued the rampage against adoption services by vetoing $1.5 million for pregnancy resource centers that focus on providing women alternatives to abortion.

In addition, Whitmer vetoed $700,000 of funding for resource centers that not only promote alternatives to abortion, but also provide grief counseling and child birth services.

These hardly seem to be the actions of someone who is concerned about the well-being of women, which is the excuse Democrats have used to justify their obsession with killing unborn children.

Whitmer’s vetoes against adoption funding even extended to the education sector. She deleted $1 million for pregnancy and parenting services at colleges, as well as $5 million that would have prevented colleges from conducting research on aborted fetal tissue, The Detroit News reported.

In an attempt to justify her actions, Whitmer’s office issued a statement full of more lies.

“Gov. Whitmer supports legislation that provides every possible resource to women who are pregnant, seeking to start a family or those who aren’t ready yet, but she cannot support aspects of a bill that sends millions in taxpayer dollars to fake health centers that intentionally withhold information from women about their health, bodies and full reproductive freedom,” the office said.

First of all, the statement that Whitmer supports all possible options is clearly false in light of her recent actions. By vetoing millions in funding for adoption services, Whitmer is attempting to promote only one option for women — abortion.

She has not been secretive about this agenda, either. In a July 6 interview with TIME, Whitmer explicitly detailed her pro-abortion views.

“For three and a half years, the threat of my veto is what has kept Michigan pro-choice, frankly, with the legislature that we have,” she said.

She also called Republicans who support life “an extreme group of people that have been radicalized.”

It seems clear that the more radical party is the one that wants to promote killing unborn babies as the only correct choice for pregnant women in crisis, but that did not stop Whitmer from trying to forward her own narrative.

Second, the allegation from Whitmer’s office that pro-life pregnancy centers “withhold information from women about their health, bodies and full reproductive freedom” could not be more hypocritical.

In reality, abortion clinics manipulate women by lying about their goals and slowly convincing people abortions are a good thing, as former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson detailed during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“When I was in college, Planned Parenthood approached me at a volunteer fair,” Johnson said. “They talked about helping women in crisis, and their commitment to keep abortion ‘safe, legal and rare.’

“I was convinced to volunteer and later offered a full-time job as a medical assistant before my promotion to director of the clinic. I truly believed I was helping women.”

That was until she learned about the organization’s founder Margaret Sanger, whom she called “a racist who believed in eugenics.” Johnson said she was given an abortion quota to meet, and she finally decided to leave after watching an ultrasound-guided abortion.

“On October 6, [2009], I left the clinic, looking back only to remember why I now advocate so passionately for life,” Johnson said.







These groups make profits by killing unborn children, and they lie to young women about it in order to drum up support for their demented practice. In choosing to promote only this option, Whitmer revealed everything we need to know about her.

