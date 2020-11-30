Kentucky’s Republican attorney general is suing his state’s Democratic governor in federal court over an order which forces private and religious schools to remain closed.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all schools earlier this month in the state to close and to force students, parents and teachers to use distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear’s order went into effect on Nov. 23, according to WDRB-TV.

But Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief in federal court seeking an injunction to exclude private and religious schools from the order.

WKYT-TV reported Cameron joined the Danville Christian Academy in Danville, Kentucky, to file a lawsuit in response to Beshear’s order on Nov. 20.

The outlet reported U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that the order would exempt private schools.

Beshear appealed Van Tatenhove’s ruling to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to preserve the order to close private schools.

Beshear’s office signaled it would take the case to the Supreme Court if needed.

But that was not necessary, as the court overturned Van Tatenhove’s decision on Sunday.

AG Cameron is also prepared for a prolonged fight over the issue and is seeking to take the case to the country’s highest court.

He told Fox News Monday Beshear’s ruling targets religious institutions, and he will apply to have the Supreme Court hear his case on Monday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Cameron recognized the governor’s “responsibility to keep people safe,” but he argued the issue was one with significant First Amendment ramifications.

For Cameron, the issue is about defending religious liberty.

Preventing students from attending “religious-affiliated schools, which is an act of worship within itself, that they cannot go to school, it infringes upon the First Amendment rights,” Cameron argued on the program.

“You have to have a delicate balance in terms of keeping people safe and respecting the constitutional rights of our citizens.”

“What he has done repeatedly is infringe upon the First Amendment free exercise of religion here in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Cameron continued.

“We’ll be applying for review by the Supreme Court hopefully today.”

Cameron concluded that as attorney general, he has a responsibility to defend the constitutional rights of the state’s citizens, which includes children.

“It is fundamental that our kids get back and improve upon and progress in their own educational development,” Cameron said.

