Grand Jury Indicts Netflix for Lewd Depiction of Minors in 'Cuties'

The Netflix logo is seen on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen on Feb. 13, 2019, in Paris, France.Chesnot / Getty ImagesThe Netflix logo is seen on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen on Feb. 13, 2019, in Paris, France. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published October 6, 2020 at 1:56pm
A Texas grand jury has indicted Netflix for its lewd depiction of minors in the movie “Cuties,” a Texas state representative said Tuesday.

Republican Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer announced Tuesday that a grand jury for Tyler County, Texas, indicted Netflix for promoting “visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created.” 

The indictment asserts that the movie “has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

“I’m hoping every district attorney in the country takes a look at this,” Schaefer told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Schaefer told the DCNF that the indictment was filed Sept. 23 and has been public since that time.

A Netflix spokeswoman told the DCNF on Tuesday: “[‘Cuties’] is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

The county district clerk’s office told the DCNF that a court date has not yet been set for the indictment.

“I think the fundamental question is, can you tell a story while using underage children to depict an immoral act,” Schaefer said. “I think this is the perfect opportunity to push back against the film.”

“It’s not clear to me that the producers and Netflix didn’t play on the sexuality of these children in order to advertise the movie,” he added. “I don’t think their motives are purely noble at all.”

Cuties” not only includes many close-up shots of girl’s crotches and buttocks, but also depicts them viewing pornography and discussing sexual acts and shows one girl photographing her genitalia.

A slew of reviews have defended the film, calling it “provocative,” “powerful” and “extraordinary,” and emphasizing director Maimouna Doucouré’s assertion that the film is a critique of the hyper-sexualization of young girls.

RELATED: Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dead at Age 65

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Mary Margaret Olohan
