The above stock image is of a girl's bedroom. (10'000 Hours / Getty Images)

Grandpa Saw Something 'Weird' While Passing Granddaughter's Room, Knew He Had to Investigate When It Stayed Quiet

 By Michael Austin  August 28, 2022 at 4:01pm
A Pennsylvania grandfather was walking past his grandaughter’s room on Wednesday when he noticed something odd.

The five-year-old was sitting on the lap of Aaron Cunagin, 22, the fiance of the grandfather’s daughter.

At the time, the grandfather thought this “was weird,” but brushed it aside as nothing more, according to Fox News.

After some time, he realized the room was “too quiet” and returned yet again. That’s when he saw what was really going on.

Cunagin standing next to the girl’s bed with his pants down, exposing himself to the five-year-old girl. Her pants had also been pulled down at the time.

It was then that the grandfather lept into action, yelling at and punching Cunigan before calling the police, who later arrested him, according to Fox News.

Cunagin had plenty of excuses for his actions.

At first, the 22-year-old told police that his pants had fallen down accidentally when he stood up in the girl’s room.

Previously, however, Cunigan told a woman who responded to the commotion that he had blacked out during the encounter, according to Fox News.

Is this grandpa a hero?

Then, after police pressed him, Cunagin finally admitted to the truth, saying he exposed himself after the girl had pulled her own pants down.

“It just went through my head. I was back and forth with myself,” Cunagin said according to The Patriot-News. “I just felt numb. I just sat there with it in my hand

Cunigan later clarified that “it” was his genitals.

“It was just going through my head if should really do it or not,” he said.

The man was later charged with attempted rape, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

According to Fox News, Cunagin was arraigned on Wednesday. Cunigan was jailed with bail set at $150,000, which he was unable to pay. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7.

Although he denies having perpetrated any prior assaults on the 5-year-old, the girl says otherwise, The Patriot-News reported.

According to her, this was the sixth time Cunigan had abused her.

