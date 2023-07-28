Share
Commentary

Hannity Under Fire for Applauding Rep. Nancy Mace's Prayer Breakfast Fornication Boast

 By Michael Schwarz  July 28, 2023 at 12:48pm
Fox News cannot stop insulting its traditional viewers.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina joked about skipping premarital sex in order to attend a prayer breakfast.

That evening, Sean Hannity applauded her public boast of fornication as she appeared on his show.

According to Mediaite, “Hannity” featured a clip of Mace’s ill-conceived comment at the prayer breakfast hosted by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“When I woke up this morning at 7:00, … Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I gotta get to the prayer breakfast and I gotta be on time,'” Mace told the audience.

US General Killed Near Aberdeen Proving Ground - First Responders Rush Field

“A little TMI, but he can wait. … I’ll see him later tonight,” Mace said.

“Much later tonight ’cause she’s on this show,” Hannity joked after showing the clip.

“I guess you’ll get home some time around midnight tonight,” he told Mace. “I thought it was pretty funny at a prayer breakfast. Good for you for having a great sense of humor.”

Nearly four minutes of conversation about UFOs and the Biden crime family ensued.

Then, having squandered his first opportunity to ignore Mace’s fornication comment, Hannity made matters worse.

“Congresswoman, we appreciate you coming to this show instead of going home to your fiancé,” he said in closing.

Friday on X, formerly Twitter, users expressed disgust with Hannity and the network many now regard as faux-conservative.

Awkward: Hannity Repeatedly Corrected by GOP Congressman for Rookie Mistake

“These people mock the Christian values of the people they represent. They hate your Christian values and you,” one user said.

“Can’t believe you’d stoop this low Mr. Hannity,” another user tweeted.

One user posed a question many have asked themselves since Tucker Carlson’s firing. “Fox mocks our values and yet we continue to watch. Why?”


Mace’s ill-advised comment at the prayer breakfast presents one sort of problem. She lacked self-awareness and made a joke that few in her audience would appreciate.

Furthermore, in an unguarded moment, she revealed something that people of good sense once kept to themselves.

Hannity’s behavior, on the other hand, poses a different sort of problem. The veteran Fox host had time to think about his references to Mace’s comment. He made those references anyway.

This amounts to one more piece of evidence that the people at Fox have no idea who watches — or who used to watch — their network.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation