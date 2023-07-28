Hannity Under Fire for Applauding Rep. Nancy Mace's Prayer Breakfast Fornication Boast

Fox News cannot stop insulting its traditional viewers.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina joked about skipping premarital sex in order to attend a prayer breakfast.

That evening, Sean Hannity applauded her public boast of fornication as she appeared on his show.

According to Mediaite, “Hannity” featured a clip of Mace’s ill-conceived comment at the prayer breakfast hosted by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“When I woke up this morning at 7:00, … Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I gotta get to the prayer breakfast and I gotta be on time,'” Mace told the audience.

“A little TMI, but he can wait. … I’ll see him later tonight,” Mace said.

Nancy Mace at Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast: “I woke up this morning at 7, Patrick my fiancé tried to pull me by my waist in bed and I was like ‘no baby we don’t have time for that this morning’ I gotta get to the prayer breakfast… He can wait. I’ll see him later tonight.” pic.twitter.com/LzAJ5M84P1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2023

“Much later tonight ’cause she’s on this show,” Hannity joked after showing the clip.

“I guess you’ll get home some time around midnight tonight,” he told Mace. “I thought it was pretty funny at a prayer breakfast. Good for you for having a great sense of humor.”

Nearly four minutes of conversation about UFOs and the Biden crime family ensued.

Then, having squandered his first opportunity to ignore Mace’s fornication comment, Hannity made matters worse.

“Congresswoman, we appreciate you coming to this show instead of going home to your fiancé,” he said in closing.

Friday on X, formerly Twitter, users expressed disgust with Hannity and the network many now regard as faux-conservative.

“These people mock the Christian values of the people they represent. They hate your Christian values and you,” one user said.

Last night Hannity had Nancy Mace on his show and addressed the prayer breakfast. Hannity said, “I thought that was pretty funny at a prayer breakfast. Good for you…” These people mock the Christian values of the people they represent They hate your Christian values and you pic.twitter.com/H1YeelGm1F — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) July 28, 2023

“Can’t believe you’d stoop this low Mr. Hannity,” another user tweeted.

Can’t believe you’d stoop this low Mr. Hannity. #NancyMace deserves to be blackballed, unlisted, and voided from politics, as do you if you have her on your show…#PrayerBreakfast — Don Salmon Music (@DonSalmonMusic) July 28, 2023

“Good sense of humor” Joking about what God hates and justifying it isn’t good humor 😡 — Kris (@Kdubtru) July 28, 2023

One user posed a question many have asked themselves since Tucker Carlson’s firing. “Fox mocks our values and yet we continue to watch. Why?”

Fox mocks our values and yet we continue to watch. Why? — Bill Sprague (@BillSprague43) July 28, 2023



Mace’s ill-advised comment at the prayer breakfast presents one sort of problem. She lacked self-awareness and made a joke that few in her audience would appreciate.

Furthermore, in an unguarded moment, she revealed something that people of good sense once kept to themselves.

Hannity’s behavior, on the other hand, poses a different sort of problem. The veteran Fox host had time to think about his references to Mace’s comment. He made those references anyway.

This amounts to one more piece of evidence that the people at Fox have no idea who watches — or who used to watch — their network.

