Hannity Slams Acosta with Brand New Nickname: ‘King of Lies’

By Allison Kofol
August 3, 2018 at 11:08am
Sean Hannity called out Jim Acosta in his opening monologue on his show “Hannity” Thursday night, calling him the “king of lies.”

He began his monologue talking about how the American people were “fed up” with the bias of the mainstream media.

“It’s no surprise that you, the American people, no longer trust the so-called mainstream media.”

He first gives the example of The New York Times recently hiring a person who has been tweeting things like “#cancelwhitepeople” and “I was equating Trump to Hitler before it was cool.”

“Why would — with the American people trust any organization that proudly hires that person?” Hannity asked.

He also shared President Donald Trump’s recent tweet about his daughter’s response and his thoughts about the mainstream media.

“Now, the press is absolutely a vital part of any democracy. Their rights are guaranteed in our Constitution, but so are the rights of freedom of speech, and the president calling them out for the lies that they tell,” Hannity explained.

“And the American people also have a right and when they know a network is feeding them lies, propaganda, misinformation, every single second of every single minute of every single day, week after week, month after month, year after year, they are right to call them out.

“But that didn’t stop CNN’s so-called chief White House correspondent, the king of lies, the king of fake news, Jimmy Acosta, from trying to self- righteously seize the moral high ground at today’s press briefing. By the way, he didn’t win this round. Take a look.”

He played the clip of the press briefing with the exchange between Sarah Sanders and Acosta, saying that Sanders won with a checkmate.

Hannity praised Sanders for defending herself and using specific examples where she was personally attacked by the media.

“As you can see, there are real acts of violence, harassment, aggression, it happens every day. There are a lot of nuts out there. I know personally,” Hannity said.

“Like so many in the public eye, I’ve had numerous death threats over the years, white powder mailed to my office and guess what? None of that is fun. And I’ll be the first to stand up and say everybody has a right to freedom of speech.

“But saying that you’re a liar and calling out fake news is only words. Nobody is supporting any violence. So don’t make accusations that are untrue.”

