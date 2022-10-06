Happy Fat Bear Week! Alaska National Park Holds Yearly Contest to Vote for the Fattest Bears

For those looking for something fun to do at home over the next few days, Fat Bear Week is a one-stop spot via the internet for something fun and relaxing.

This annual event puts Katmai National Park and Preserve in southern Alaska in the limelight, as well as some husky brown bears.

The public is offered the opportunity to check out several brown bears and decide which ones are the fattest in a bracket-style competition according to KING-TV.

These brown bears are touted as being some of the largest on earth, as they make a point of packing on the pounds in preparation for winter hibernation, according to Explore.org.

People who are interested in participating in the voting have the opportunity to decide which bears will progress into each bracket, and which will be eliminated.

Only one bear will be crowned champion of Fat Bear Week.

Voters can “meet the bears” who are contenders for the award at the Katmai National Park and Preserve website, or at Explore.

Here, each bear’s name, photos, stats and bio highlights the life and history of each bear in the competition.

Bears can also be checked out via the park’s live cameras.

This can be a great way to slow down, unwind and enjoy a slice of wilderness peacefulness at the end of a stressful day.

The voting runs until Tuesday when a winner will be crowned.

As for Katmai National Park and Preserve itself, it’s located about 260 miles southwest of Anchorage and is considered “a true wilderness destination,” according to Travel Alaska.

It’s home to about 2,200 brown bears who enjoy dining on the plethora of salmon available, so it’s a wonderful destination for those who enjoy bear-watching.

Other activities available to park visitors include rafting, hiking, camping, kayaking and exploring along the park coastline.

The most developed area in the park is a location called Brooks Camp, which is a summer destination.

Camp visitors can enjoy bear viewing, fishing and guided tours.

The camp can only be reached by floatplane or boat, which is available in the nearby town of King Salmon.

Visitors are required to check in at the camp visitor center for a quick bear safety orientation.

