Parler Share
News
Lifestyle
The above stock image is of a bear.
The above stock image is of a bear. (Troy Harrison / Getty Images)

Happy Fat Bear Week! Alaska National Park Holds Yearly Contest to Vote for the Fattest Bears

 By Elizabeth Delaney  October 6, 2022 at 4:03pm
Parler Share

For those looking for something fun to do at home over the next few days, Fat Bear Week is a one-stop spot via the internet for something fun and relaxing.

This annual event puts Katmai National Park and Preserve in southern Alaska in the limelight, as well as some husky brown bears.

The public is offered the opportunity to check out several brown bears and decide which ones are the fattest in a bracket-style competition according to KING-TV.

These brown bears are touted as being some of the largest on earth, as they make a point of packing on the pounds in preparation for winter hibernation, according to Explore.org.

People who are interested in participating in the voting have the opportunity to decide which bears will progress into each bracket, and which will be eliminated.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Whispering Creepy Message During Tour of Hurricane Damage

Only one bear will be crowned champion of Fat Bear Week.

Voters can “meet the bears” who are contenders for the award at the Katmai National Park and Preserve website, or at Explore.

Here, each bear’s name, photos, stats and bio highlights the life and history of each bear in the competition.

Bears can also be checked out via the park’s live cameras.

Have you ever been to a national park in Alaska?

This can be a great way to slow down, unwind and enjoy a slice of wilderness peacefulness at the end of a stressful day.

The voting runs until Tuesday when a winner will be crowned.

As for Katmai National Park and Preserve itself, it’s located about 260 miles southwest of Anchorage and is considered “a true wilderness destination,” according to Travel Alaska.

It’s home to about 2,200 brown bears who enjoy dining on the plethora of salmon available, so it’s a wonderful destination for those who enjoy bear-watching.

Other activities available to park visitors include rafting, hiking, camping, kayaking and exploring along the park coastline.

Related:
Do You Have a 'Zombie Tree' in Your Yard? FL Woman Wishes She Knew Earlier How to Identify Them

The most developed area in the park is a location called Brooks Camp, which is a summer destination.

Camp visitors can enjoy bear viewing, fishing and guided tours.

The camp can only be reached by floatplane or boat, which is available in the nearby town of King Salmon.

Visitors are required to check in at the camp visitor center for a quick bear safety orientation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Happy Fat Bear Week! Alaska National Park Holds Yearly Contest to Vote for the Fattest Bears
Royal Family Member Makes Surprise Visit to America, Rides the Staten Island Ferry
Man Gets Handed $21k in Gift Cards After Handing Over 'Plastic Junk' to Authorities
Dad Forced to Call Fire Dept. After Toddler's Fun Left Dad Trapped in Stunningly Stinky Situation
Check Your Shoes - Venomous Spiders Are Showing Up Inside People's Homes at Unusual Rates
See more...

Conversation