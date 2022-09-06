Country music star Luke Combs came to Bangor, Maine, to sing. He left after having taught some powerful lessons.

On Friday, Combs took special note of two young fans who had worked hard to make it there, according to WABI-TV in Bangor.

Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend, Tanner Hale, wanted to attend, but had to hold up their end of a parental bargain to get there.

“I prayed for it to happen. I hoped, I prayed, and it happened,” Bo told the station.

“The concert was brought up and it was an immediate, yes,” Desiree Fenderson told WABI. “But, the tickets were pricey so it was, ‘Well we can take you … and earn and you know if you guys could buy your own tickets, we could make a half’ and they said yes, and I think it was a great lesson for both of them, and for all of them.”

“Hard work pays off,” Tanner Hale said.

So does self-promotion. The boys made signs for the event.

“We made 100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought 2 Luke Combs tickets, man he sounds good,” read one sign, according to WCSH-TV in Portland.

“Our dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong! Today’s my 12th birthday oh Lord when it rains it pours!” the other sign read.

As he parked himself at the edge of the stage, Combs talked to the boys.

“How much were your tickets? A hundred dollars? $200? Y’all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I think I only got … I got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more,” he said.

“He pulled out $140 to pay for our tickets,” Bo told the station.

Combs also autographed hats for the boys, and gave them more merchandise after the show, WCHS reported.

“I was surprised that he took the time away from his concert to sign all our stuff,” Tanner said.

“For him to take time to acknowledge and truthfully reinforce something we try to instill in our children that hard work pays off is truly amazing,” Justine Hale, Tanner’s mother, told the station.

The boys came away with a lesson.

“The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness,” Bo told WABI.

“He’s a great role model to take the time and do that, and really acknowledge what they did. It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them. I think for all of the sisters, the cousins, and the friends that they all learned a valuable lesson,” Desiree Fenderson said.

“I just think it’s really an amazing thing for him to have done this to reinforce lessons that we try to instill in our children,” Justine Hale said.

The lessons continued the next night. Combs said that he felt his voice was not up to par, and so he ordered that everyone at the show get a refund, according to WEBB-FM.

He then put on a show that lasted over an hour, the station reported.

