SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Hardware Store's Heartwarming $131 Christmas Advert Featuring Toddler Boy Going Viral

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 7, 2019 at 12:42am
Print

A Christmas advertisement for a hardware store in Wales has perfectly captured the spirit of shopping at local businesses during the holiday season and has quickly gone viral.

Thomas Lewis Jones runs Hafod Hardware in Rhayader, Wales, with his two grandparents, Alan and Pauline. The family-run business opened in 1895.

This was the third year the family produced a Christmas ad — all of which feature Jones’ young son Arthur.

“This year we wanted to just do something that was quite simple to film that had a nice message and story,” Jones told The Scotsman.

The ad shows Arthur running the shop, helping customers and performing basic tasks.

TRENDING: City Announces 3% Tax for Reparations, Regardless of Slave Ancestry

At the end, Arthur transforms into his father with the message, “Be a kid this Christmas.”

The ad was posted on YouTube on Dec. 1 and within four days had garnered over 800,000 views.

Jones said he and his family have been “overwhelmed” by the positive reactions not only from locals but from the online community as well.

“People have been coming in this morning saying congratulations … they’ve been bringing in bottles of champagne for us to say well done,” he said.

“The locals are incredible, they’re our bread and butter, we’re very lucky to have the community we have here in Rhayader.”

But they have also been receiving kind messages from all over.

“It has been crazy,” Jones continued. “We’ve been overwhelmed with nice emails and messages from all over the world.”

While the adorable ad has received a lot of attention online, it only cost about $130.

RELATED: Former Walmart Employee Creates Light Display in Honor of 22 Lives Lost in El Paso Shooting

Jones said they only had to pay the sound engineer to record the singer for background music. It was truly a community effort.

“Everyone you see in the video is my family,” Jones explained, “there’s four generations featured in the video and it was made with the help of my best friend Josh Holdaway, who is a filmmaker.”

Even though the budget was small, the Christmas ad portrayed a heartwarming message that is resonating with hundreds of thousands across the globe.

“The underlying message is that small independent businesses can offer you just as much as your large high street chains.

“Try and shop locally over Christmas if you can.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Hardware Store's Heartwarming $131 Christmas Advert Featuring Toddler Boy Going Viral
Boy Dies After Fainting in School Lunch Line Weeks After Mom Allegedly Slashed His Throat
Woman Awarded $20,000 After Being Arrested for Not Holding Escalator Handrail
Woman Dies After Accidentally Igniting Oxygen Tank with Her Own Cigarette
Scientists Looking To Flip Script on Dengue Fever with Deliberately Infected Mosquitoes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×