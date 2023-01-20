'Hate in Their Heart': Byron Donalds Reveals Racist Item Was Sent to His Office

This month, during the nasty fight over who would become the next speaker of the House, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds was nominated by several Republicans who opposed Kevin McCarthy.

Donalds has been noted for his strong conservative leadership. CNN described him as “the hard-right’s new nominee for speaker.”

He didn’t end up winning the speakership, but naturally, the idea that there is a black politician who does not fall in line with the woke agenda has enraged the left.

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, one of the most progressive members of Congress, called Donalds a “prop” and said that his support of the Republican Party’s platform was “upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

On Thursday, Donalds revealed that he had received even more racist abuse from his opponents.

In this case, someone had sent him a copy of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” The term “Uncle Tom” is often used by leftists to describe black conservatives.

“Whoever sent this book did so w/ hate in their heart & the desire to depict me as a sellout,” Donalds wrote on Twitter.

– Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/vwb1Bu8vwL — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 19, 2023

Some of Donalds’ fellow Republicans came out in support of him, encouraging him to keep up the fight in the face of these disgusting attacks from the left.

My friends, this is a clear example of bullies, cowards, intellectual dwarfs and racists who thrive in the shadows of anonymity. https://t.co/YnX0RnfVPn — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) January 19, 2023

Hold your head high @RepDonaldsPress. Your colleagues, but more importantly your constituents, know you are fighting to make America a better place for everyone! https://t.co/EAPL5UWr3x — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 19, 2023

This is yet another example of the left engaging in the behavior they claim to hate.

They say they are “anti-racist,” but when a minority doesn’t fall in line, all bets are off. Earlier this month, leftists celebrated the death of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a famous black Trump supporter.

The fact is, the left cannot tolerate any dissent, especially when it comes from the people they use as political shields.

Byron Donalds is a brave patriot, and he deserves much better than the abuse he is constantly receiving from progressives.

