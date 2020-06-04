Missouri’s much-criticized Memorial Day bash has not resulted in any coronavirus infections, according to state officials.

Images of hundreds of people gathered in close proximity at parties in the Lake of the Ozarks in the central part of the state went viral online last month, which led to widespread condemnation of the crowds.

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

Despite the crowds not practicing social distancing and congregating in large numbers without wearing masks, no COVID-19 cases have been linked to the fun in the sun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the news, citing a statement from a top public health official.

When asked if there were cases linked to the mass gathering of people, Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said there were not.

“The answer, to our knowledge, is no,” Williams said.

Officials in Missouri ordered those who attended the parties to quarantine themselves for 14 days amid a national outcry, KSNF reported.

One man in Boone County, Missouri, who did attend the holiday festivities tested positive for the virus, but that case hasn’t been linked to the gatherings.

The infected person also apparently did not infect others, to the knowledge of health officials.

The news comes nearly two weeks after many speculated that the crowds would lead to widespread sickness.

The condemnation was almost universal, with those enjoying outdoor recreation being branded as irresponsible or selfish.

On ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain compared those enjoying recreational outdoor activities to “Girls Gone Wild” partiers.

“I think I’m just confused at the insensitivity. And if some of these states, like in the Ozarks, have decided that they are going to do herd immunity and haven’t told the rest of the country, then I would like to know,” the daughter of late the Arizona Sen. John McCain said.

CNN’s reporting on the festivities also led to widespread mockery and ridicule of the people in the images.

Video showing partiers crowded together in a pool at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, has raised concerns about a lack of social distancing https://t.co/0ctd6jspDs — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2020

A search of the term “Missouri” on CNN’s website revealed that as of Thursday afternoon, the network has not yet reported on the news that no infections have been linked to the gatherings.

