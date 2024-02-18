Heated Moment Between UFC's Sean Strickland and 'Vampire Man' Machine Gun Kelly Goes Viral; Stars Have to Be Separated

A heated moment occurred in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, as rapper and “vampire man” Machine Gun Kelly and Ultimate Fighting Championship powerhouse Sean Strickland nearly got into a physical altercation after Strickland didn’t like the way Kelly looked at him.

And he didn’t like the way Kelly was dressed.

In fact, it didn’t sound like Strickland likes much of anything about the man he called a “vampire.”

He posted a video of the incident on his X account:

Man I just found out about Megan… Daa fuck has happened since transformers?! I’m done… goodnight.. fuck… fuck…. I’m done… pic.twitter.com/hCMSPR3Vt2 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

The rapper known as “MGK” was introduced to Strickland for the first time during the Feb. 9 party being held for the UFC Power Slap event at the Durango Casino & Resort.

Strickland took to his personal YouTube channel to explain his account of the events.

He said of Kelly that he’d “met a vampire. Didn’t know they were real but they apparently are. I should have brought some garlic and a stake to that slap fight. I didn’t know I was in danger.”

Do you like Sean Strickland? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The men were introduced by Australian snowboarder Luke Trembath, who is also known as “The Dingo.”

Strickland claimed Kelly looked at him like he was “less than human,” which led him wanting to “humble” MGK.

He explained that his girlfriend intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further before he was escorted out.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to f***ing humble you right now. Then my girl got in the way and was like, ‘Chill the f**k out,’ and then I was escorted out,” he said.

As he was exiting the event, Strickland could be heard saying, “I’m easy to find, vampire man.”

After, he said he was in shock to discover Kelly and “Transformers” actress Megan Fox are an item.

Strickland then took to X to further unleash jabs at Kelly. In one post, that garnered 4.5 million views by Sunday morning, he mocked the couple’s relationship.

“I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol! They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!?” Strickland wrote on X. He even posted a meme of Fox alongside an image of “Michael,” a goth character from the animated sitcom “South Park.”

The mixed martial arts website MMA Fighting reported that Kelly was at the Las Vegas party as a guest of Dana White, president of UFC.

Asked about the incident at a news conference, White reacted to the confrontation by saying, “you can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. It’s like. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.”

Dana White is done with Sean Strickland 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VcOJQc9zTq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 10, 2024

Later, Strickland appeared to echo what White said on his YouTube channel noting, “as Dana said, I shouldn’t be around humans.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Kelly has had a confrontation with an MMA fighter.

As Entertainment Tonight reported from the 2021 Video Music Awards, UFC legend Connor McGregor lunged at Kelly after they “exchanged some words.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.