Hero Races To Rip Driver from Burning Car Seconds After It Explodes at Intersection

By Kim Davis
Published November 27, 2019 at 11:56am
Connecticut resident Edward Cyr has been recognized for his bravery after he rescued a driver who was trapped inside a burning car.

On Nov. 1, Cyr was driving with his wife, Sandra, when they saw a vehicle burst into flames at an intersection in Stafford, Connecticut.

Video surveillance from the nearby Stafford Town Hall showed the vehicle burning while Cyr quickly parked his car on the opposite side of the road and raced toward the driver.

In moments, Cyr had pulled out Glenwood Little, whose clothing had started to melt around his body. A nearby ambulance whisked Little off to the hospital, where he was treated for minor burns in what could have been a critical situation.

The Stafford Fire Department praised Cyr for his heroism, posting about the incident on Facebook.

“What looked to be a basic night out for dinner with his wife, Edward Cyr performed a very heroic act,” Chief David Lucia wrote. “Without regard for his own safety, he pulled the driver from a burning car which just exploded as he turned the corner.”

“You saved Mr. Glennwood Little from burning inside his vehicle. Words can’t describe this act,” Lucia wrote.

According to WVIT in West Hartford, Little had been driving home with two containers of gasoline in his backseat. He had purchased them to run his generator at home.

“I heard the can and I hear this ‘doosh, doosh,’ like the gas is leaking out and like I said I had a cigarette going, next thing I know, boom!” Little told WVIT.

He said he is thankful that Cyr was willing to save the life of a complete stranger.

“For him to do what he did, you know I’m here to spend a little bit more time with my grandchildren,” Little said.

Cyr took no time to consider the risk to his own life as he rushed to help Little.

“I didn’t really think about the danger; I was thinking about the gentleman in the car,” Cyr told WTIC-TV in Hartford.

On Nov. 19, the town of Stafford presented Cyr with an award for his act of heroism.

Additional Photos On November 1st at approximately 6:50 PM an incredible act of bravery was performed. What looked to…

Posted by Stafford Fire Department No.1, Inc. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Little, who was able to attend the ceremony, had a chance to thank his rescuer in person.

“I shook his hand and he said thank you to me,” Cyr said. “I just didn’t have the words, no words. I’m going to get emotional now.”

