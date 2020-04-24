SECTIONS
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Welcomes Baby Girl Named Hazel

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 24, 2020 at 4:13pm
Jasmine Roth of HGTV’s “Hidden Potential,” “Rock the Block,” “New Addition: Jasmine Roth” and soon “Help! I Wrecked My House” had a new sort of debut on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at 7:46 p.m., the Roths welcomed just over 7 pounds of cuteness into their lives. Their baby girl named Hazel took her sweet time, though, and Jasmine shared on Instagram that she’d tried many different methods to convince Hazel to show up.

“Thanks so much for all the awesome advice this weekend,” she shared on Monday.

“I tried ALMOST everything (no castor oil for this girl, but I did eat eggplant with Siracha for dinner last night 😳) and nothing worked.”

“She’s still got a few hours, but as of now it’s looking like an eviction…I mean induction tomorrow…ha!”

The next post from Roth was a photo of her in a hospital bed, waving to the camera, with the caption “HERE GOES!”

After spending some time together as a new little family, Jasmine shared a photo of their little girl and introduced her to her followers on Instagram.

“Hazel Lynn Roth was born last night at 7:46pm weighing 7lbs 3oz and our world is forever changed!” she posted on Wednesday. “Baby and parents (OMG THAT’S US! 😁) are doing great. Can’t wait to share lots of details about the birth, her name, and our hospital stay (it’s been awesome #thankyouhealthcareworkers), but for now we’re just enjoying spending time with this perfect little baby. We’re SO IN LOVE!!”

Jasmine’s husband Brett made sure to share a photo of his wife chilling in the hospital bed, baby tucked safely against a leg and a piece of pizza in hand.

He wrote: “@jasminerothofficial and baby Hazel are on the mend after being born last night at 7:46pm weighing in at 7lbs 3oz. She is just perfect and already likes me more than mom 🙂. (Oh, and Jasmine is back to eating pizza…).”

Jasmine shared that their journey hadn’t been all sunshine and roses: There had been a lot of trepidation as the due date approached amid the current global turbulence.

“It’s a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away,” she told People. “We’ve had the best experience at the hospital (thank you healthcare workers!) and can’t wait to return home in the next couple days.”

“Our family and friends are so supportive over lots of videochats and even though it’s not how we planned, it’s been absolutely perfect. She’s only a couple hours old and loved so much already!”

