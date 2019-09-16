High School Dance Team Goes Viral for Over-the-Top Marvel-Themed Performance

A Marvel-themed dance routine performed at a high school homecoming assembly in Arizona has left viewers genuinely impressed.

The PAC Dance Team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona, has a longstanding tradition of displaying excellence on the floor.

The squad, under the leadership of head coach Kristi Lopez, has won numerous accolades, including nationally televised performances on season 13 of “America’s Got Talent.”

The team’s high-energy performances consistently boast thoughtful design concepts, stunning costumes, exciting choreography, and of course, killer dance moves.

This year, the PAC team performed a 7-minute long Marvel-themed dance set to the “Avengers ‘Infinity War'” and “Avengers ‘Endgame'” theme songs, which included a host of dancing superheroes in full costume.

Additional musical selections interspersed into the routine included excerpts from “Outta Your Mind” by Lil’ Jon, “Beautiful Soul” by Jesse McCartney and “4 Minutes” by Madonna and Justin Timberlake.

Thanos and his minions participated in the story line, giving viewers the sense that they were watching the “Avengers” movies in an exciting dance form.

The PAC dance team posted a video of the performance on YouTube on Sept. 6, and the number of views quickly skyrocketed to over 2.5 million.

In the past, Walden Grove dancers have performed routines based on themes from “Harry Potter,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and Pixar. In February 2019, the PAC Dance Team was awarded their 5th-consecutive Arizona state championship in the large group varsity hip hop division.

Lopez, 33, is a major part of the dance team’s unstoppable success.

“For as long as I can remember I have wanted to be a teacher,” Lopez told This Is Tucson in an August interview. “I have always felt like I was born to serve others. I love helping students discover their passion and find their potential.”

Lopez hopes that her students will transfer their hard work ethic and discipline learned in dance into their adult lives, pursuing excellence in their future endeavors.

“I hope they take away discipline, strength and a mental focus to tackle all the challenges life will throw at them. I hope they learn to never allow complacency to be part of their daily habits,” Lopez said.

“I hope they learn to love and seek excellence in all that they do, and I hope they learn to love and give unconditional grace to everyone in their sphere of influence.”

