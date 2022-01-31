Share
Lifestyle

High School Football Team Participates in Unusual 'Workout' by Shoveling Snow for the Elderly

 By Amanda Thomason  January 31, 2022 at 3:27pm
Share

During the winter, coaches often have to pivot their training exercises to adjust for inclement weather. High school football coach Brian DeLallo with Bethel Park High School in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was no different in that regard.

But the workout he prescribed was certainly anything but the usual.

Following decades of tradition and community spirit, DeLallo pulled out a former coach’s card and warned the students a day ahead of his expectations.

“Due to expected severe weather, Monday’s weightlifting workout has been cancelled,” DeLallo tweeted. “Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.”

“Don’t accept any money — that’s our Monday workout.”

Trending:
6 People Found Killed Execution Style: Police Reveal Shocking Thing 3 Had in Common

And that was that.

As Monday rolled around, teenagers in the area started to work together clearing driveways for those who needed the extra help. Bundled up against the cold, the young men worked for hours, armed with snow shovels and a snowblower.

About 40 teens total were out on Monday, and their efforts did not go unnoticed.



“I definitely always do feel good about being able to help others out,” 16-year-old David Shelpman told Fox News, adding that this type of charity “makes me feel like a part of something bigger than myself.”

Shelpman and 17-year-old Aiden Campbell were just two of the 40, but they cleared four driveways together, taking about five hours, and then Shelpman spent two more hours clearing two more driveways.

While DeLallo and his kind team have been placed in the limelight, DeLallo said the original idea for the unusual workout came from his predecessor, head coach Jeff Metheny. It’s not everyone who has the vision to combine a routine part of training with a way to help others out, but Metheny was one of those people.

Related:
Husband Creates Amazing Backyard Surprise for Wife - Stunning Video

“Jeff had always had our kids do this,” DeLallo said. “Any time we had a snow day and school was canceled, he had the kids go out and shovel driveways for people in the community who were elderly or who were disabled or otherwise could not shovel their own driveways.

“So this is something we’ve been doing for a long time. Definitely not my idea. I learned it from Jeff and we’ve just carried on this tradition.”



He added that it was a bonus to be able to have the kids give back to the tight-knit community.

“We have really good community support here,” DeLallo continued. “We also have a great athletic department. Sports are important in our community, high school sports are important. We get great crowds and support. So this is a way to go out and connect with them.



“This was a good way to kind of get them face to face with their neighbors, doing something that gives back to a community that is so supportive of our program.

“It’s really nice to be able to do that.”

And based on the comments, most people would agree.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




High School Football Team Participates in Unusual 'Workout' by Shoveling Snow for the Elderly
Dog Gets Lured to Safety with Iconic Snack After Being on the Run for Weeks
Officers Rescue Unconscious Driver After SUV Hits Power Pole, Flips and Catches on Fire
Watch: Mom and Baby Get Reunited with Paramedic Who Made Stunning Emergency Delivery
6 People Found Killed Execution Style: Police Reveal Shocking Thing 3 Had in Common
See more...

Conversation