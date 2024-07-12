Hilarious Video: Former 'SNL' Superstar Says Biden's Speaking Is 'Just Sounds and Barking' on a Bad Day

While it’s par for the course for current and former “Saturday Night Live” cast members to delve into politics through impressions or outright criticism, when Dana Carvey does it, you know you’re in for a treat.

In the July 5 episode of the “Superfly with Dana Carvey and David Spade” podcast, the two former “SNL” stars discussed President Joe Biden’s horrible performance in his June 27 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Carvey is not known to be outspokenly political and has a reputation as one of the nicest people in Hollywood.

But his political impressions — including those of former President George H.W. Bush and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot — have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Carvey’s latest take on Biden was hilarious as he perfectly imitated how the president blends words together during his incoherent rants — which the comedian noted has many worried about Biden’s ability to serve another term.

“He does some stuff, some linguistic gymnastics there, that made everyone think, ‘OK, can this guy go for four more years?'” the former “SNL” star said.

Carvey said he read a news story that described Biden as having “a great day” in the debate, “one of the best I’ve seen him.”

He couldn’t help but mock the take, saying, “If that’s the best you’ve seen President Biden, what does a bad day look like?”

The comedian proceeded to illustrate that, describing it as “just sounds and barking.”

Spade chimed in to say, “I feel like I hear him when I’m behind someone at McDonald’s in the drive-thru.”

While the debate undoubtedly elevated questions about the president’s mental health into the mainstream narrative, Carvey has made use of Biden’s poor oratorical skills for comedic relief before.

In March, he mocked Biden’s border response with an impression featuring a messy slur of nonsense that — while funny — also sounded astoundingly accurate.

For most Republicans, there’s nothing new about the 81-year-old president’s apparent cognitive decline.

Biden’s mental lapses and gaffes made headlines in the conservative media long before he won the 2020 election.

Now, at long last, the rest of the country is having serious doubts about his ability to carry out his duties.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.