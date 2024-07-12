Hilarious Video: Former 'SNL' Superstar Says Biden's Speaking Is 'Just Sounds and Barking' on a Bad Day
While it’s par for the course for current and former “Saturday Night Live” cast members to delve into politics through impressions or outright criticism, when Dana Carvey does it, you know you’re in for a treat.
In the July 5 episode of the “Superfly with Dana Carvey and David Spade” podcast, the two former “SNL” stars discussed President Joe Biden’s horrible performance in his June 27 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.
Carvey is not known to be outspokenly political and has a reputation as one of the nicest people in Hollywood.
But his political impressions — including those of former President George H.W. Bush and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot — have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.
Carvey’s latest take on Biden was hilarious as he perfectly imitated how the president blends words together during his incoherent rants — which the comedian noted has many worried about Biden’s ability to serve another term.
“He does some stuff, some linguistic gymnastics there, that made everyone think, ‘OK, can this guy go for four more years?'” the former “SNL” star said.
Carvey said he read a news story that described Biden as having “a great day” in the debate, “one of the best I’ve seen him.”
He couldn’t help but mock the take, saying, “If that’s the best you’ve seen President Biden, what does a bad day look like?”
The comedian proceeded to illustrate that, describing it as “just sounds and barking.”
Spade chimed in to say, “I feel like I hear him when I’m behind someone at McDonald’s in the drive-thru.”
Biden has a tough day.
Clip from @superflypod with me and @davidspade. Full pod here: https://t.co/N85QSljXDM pic.twitter.com/HQ7cVM3EcI
— Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) July 9, 2024
While the debate undoubtedly elevated questions about the president’s mental health into the mainstream narrative, Carvey has made use of Biden’s poor oratorical skills for comedic relief before.
In March, he mocked Biden’s border response with an impression featuring a messy slur of nonsense that — while funny — also sounded astoundingly accurate.
@danacarvey ‘s Biden got a lot to say. @superflypod up now https://t.co/5IqYg62ybD pic.twitter.com/KMMeYFAHWi
— David Spade (@DavidSpade) March 4, 2024
For most Republicans, there’s nothing new about the 81-year-old president’s apparent cognitive decline.
Biden’s mental lapses and gaffes made headlines in the conservative media long before he won the 2020 election.
Now, at long last, the rest of the country is having serious doubts about his ability to carry out his duties.
