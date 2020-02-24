SECTIONS
Historic Plymouth Rock Defaced with Blood-Red Graffiti

By Jack Davis
Published February 24, 2020 at 8:04am
Vandals have attacked Plymouth Rock, the spot that honors the arrival of the storm-tossed Pilgrims in Massachusetts almost 400 years ago.

To date, no one has been charged with the blood-red graffiti, which has since largely been cleaned.

The vandalism, which was discovered Feb. 17, included someone painting the letters “MOF” and the numbers “508” on the rock itself and its inscription, according to The New York Times.

The nearby Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and a bench honoring descendants of the ship Anne, which arrived in 1623, were also defaced, Melissa G. Arrighi, Plymouth town manager, said.

“The Town woke up this morning to the destructive actions of persons unknown who chose to deliberately vandalize some of our historic monuments and landmarks. The defacement of these symbols of Plymouth’s history, or any public property for that matter, is unfathomable and unconscionable,” Arrighi posted on the town’s Facebook page.

“The Town of Plymouth Police are actively seeking those responsible and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Our Public Works crew are already working vigorously to obliterate the graffiti. For those of you who reached out to help with the cleanup — thank you. As always, I’m grateful to be part of a community where we rally when the actions of some try to hurt this Town,” she wrote.

Has America lost its sense of history?

When asked how she felt when she saw the vandalism, Arrighi did not mince her words.

“Outrage. It was disappointment. It was disgust,” she said. “The level of disrespect and not caring about public property and the historic community, it’s shocking.”

“Heartsick” was the word used by Lea Filson, executive director of a tourism group known as See Plymouth, who said she is a Mayflower descendant.

“This is the first place families arrived in the New World to begin a colony,” she said. “This is the only example of Native peoples and English colonists to agree to a peace alliance and keep it for over half a century.”

Many reacted with outrage on social media.

Arrighi said that the initial cleanup will require follow-up chemical treatment because in some places, the pain seeped into the stone itself.


Plymouth is gearing up for this year’s celebration that will mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Pilgrims, who came to Massachusetts seeking religious liberty that they were denied in the England of the day.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
