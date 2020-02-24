Historic Plymouth Rock Defaced with Blood-Red Graffiti

Vandals have attacked Plymouth Rock, the spot that honors the arrival of the storm-tossed Pilgrims in Massachusetts almost 400 years ago.

To date, no one has been charged with the blood-red graffiti, which has since largely been cleaned.

The vandalism, which was discovered Feb. 17, included someone painting the letters “MOF” and the numbers “508” on the rock itself and its inscription, according to The New York Times.

The nearby Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and a bench honoring descendants of the ship Anne, which arrived in 1623, were also defaced, Melissa G. Arrighi, Plymouth town manager, said.

We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

“The Town woke up this morning to the destructive actions of persons unknown who chose to deliberately vandalize some of our historic monuments and landmarks. The defacement of these symbols of Plymouth’s history, or any public property for that matter, is unfathomable and unconscionable,” Arrighi posted on the town’s Facebook page.

“The Town of Plymouth Police are actively seeking those responsible and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Our Public Works crew are already working vigorously to obliterate the graffiti. For those of you who reached out to help with the cleanup — thank you. As always, I’m grateful to be part of a community where we rally when the actions of some try to hurt this Town,” she wrote.

When asked how she felt when she saw the vandalism, Arrighi did not mince her words.

“Outrage. It was disappointment. It was disgust,” she said. “The level of disrespect and not caring about public property and the historic community, it’s shocking.”

Plymouth police investigating after Plymouth Rock, other monuments vandalized overnighthttps://t.co/chViHD7uhC — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 17, 2020

“Heartsick” was the word used by Lea Filson, executive director of a tourism group known as See Plymouth, who said she is a Mayflower descendant.

“This is the first place families arrived in the New World to begin a colony,” she said. “This is the only example of Native peoples and English colonists to agree to a peace alliance and keep it for over half a century.”

Many reacted with outrage on social media.

This is an act of treason as far as I’m concerned. Plymouth Rock vandalized with graffiti shortly before 400th anniversary celebration | Fox News https://t.co/2xZOi0Lnta — Joshua Wiles (@theshape6669) February 18, 2020

We’re angered over this news. Those responsible for this despicable act of vandalism must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Thank you to those who worked to remove the graffiti from Plymouth Rock and other landmarks. https://t.co/urqqtLgL6v #mapoli — Jay McMahon (@Jay4StateSenate) February 18, 2020

Arrighi said that the initial cleanup will require follow-up chemical treatment because in some places, the pain seeped into the stone itself.

I am pleased to report that cleanup efforts on the vandalism have been remarkable. Thank you so much to the Public Works crews, superintendent Nick Faiella, assistant DPW director Denny Wood, and volunteer Jake Mowles. pic.twitter.com/HE5m5L6RMn — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020



Plymouth is gearing up for this year’s celebration that will mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Pilgrims, who came to Massachusetts seeking religious liberty that they were denied in the England of the day.

