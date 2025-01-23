'I Hit Rock Bottom': Charlie Sheen's Daughter Shares How She Found Jesus ... And Salvation

For those with eyes to see and ears to hear, Jesus Christ never stops revealing Himself as Lord and Savior.

He does this, for instance, by allowing us to experience His peace and joy through stories of others redeemed.

Wednesday on the social media platform Instagram, 19-year-old Lola Sheen, daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress Denise Richards, posted one of the most heartwarming testimonies one will ever read when she revealed that Jesus saved her from depression and anxiety after she “hit rock bottom.”

“When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day. I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again,” she began.

Anyone who has felt the depth of despair she described can attest to the truth in her words.

But even those who have never “hit rock bottom” due to deep depression can appreciate the miracle that followed.

“Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus. I can’t really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun,” she continued.

Christ’s “supernatural” intervention in Lola’s life led her to trust her Savior completely. And that trust resulted in her total rescue from despair.

“I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness,” she continued.

Do you like Charlie Sheen as an actor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Then, whether she realized it or not, she paraphrased one of the Bible’s many great truths.

“Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense. I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried. Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I’m here today and made my life worth living,” she continued.

“[A] peace that makes no sense,” she wrote. Indeed.

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:7)

Finally, she “chose to get baptized at the beginning of this year, because” she said, she “made it through this year only by the strength of Jesus,” and she expressed happiness at entering “this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus” as her Savior, professing herself “forever saved by His grace, through Faith.”

“I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Sheen 🕊️ (@lola__sheen)

Charlie Sheen, Lola’s famous 59-year-old father, enjoyed a wildly successful acting career that included a starring role in the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”

But he also had a very public meltdown stemming from years of sex, drugs, and alcohol abuse. Richards accused him of threatening to kill her and their two daughters, Sami and Lola.

Sheen and Richards split in 2006 after four years of marriage.

In 2016, according to The New York Times, the actor announced that he was HIV-positive. That diagnosis prompted him to act as what the Times called a “condom pitchman” for a “Swedish luxury sex-toy brand.”

By 2023, however, he had turned his life around and achieved six years’ sobriety, as he told People.

In other words, Lola undoubtedly witnessed and experienced many things that might have contributed to her despair.

Nonetheless, perhaps the most interesting question about her wonderful and remarkable testimony is also the most overlooked.

In short, why did her testimony make me happy? Whatever happens to the 19-year-old daughter of a once-troubled celebrity, it has no material impact on my life. I would not have had the same reaction had she posted vacation pictures, for instance. So why did Lola’s testimony of redemption from despair through Christ fill me with joy and peace?

That answer, of course, surpasses all understanding, which means that it comes directly from God.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.