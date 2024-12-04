A Christian soccer player could be sanctioned for writing “I [love] Jesus” over an LGBT armband he was forced to wear during a 90-minute match.

The controversy unfolded Tuesday after Marc Guehi, a defender with the Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace, scrawled “I [love] Jesus” on a rainbow armband that team captains were required to wear, ESPN reported.

The armbands were issued to all 20 Premiere League soccer clubs to express support for the LGBT agenda.

Guehi, a devout Christian, is the son of a church minister, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported. While he donned the armband, he chose to write a religious slogan on top of the rainbow.

In response, England’s Football Association issued a warning, reminding the soccer star that wearing a religious message on his uniform is banned under league rules.

Rule A4 of FA regulations states that any violation of this rule could result in sanctions against the player and his team, per ESPN.

Marc Guehi’s father, Minister John Guehi, slammed the FA’s double standards, pointing out that a Muslim player who had refused to wear the armband was not punished, according to the Mail.

He also accused the British Football Association of pandering to the LGBT community and prioritizing its warped agenda over Christian beliefs.

“If you look at what the LGBT community are doing, they are trying to impose on others what they believe in,” John Guehi told the Mail.

He continued: “[Marc] is a devout Christian, the son of a church minister, and he accepted to put the arm band on to welcome everyone in football. But the problem we have now is that players are being used as spokespeople now.”

John Guehi was outraged that his son could be penalized, saying the league didn’t sanction Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy — a Muslim — for refusing to wear the LGBT armband because of his religious beliefs.

Guehi said he’s disgusted that his son is being slammed while Morsy faced no backlash.

“[Marc] was saying, ‘You gave me the armband. As a Christian, I don’t believe in your cause, but I will put it on,'” the minister noted. “But Morsy didn’t put it on because he said it was against his religion, but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.”

He added: “I am a church minister and a devout Christian, and so is Marc. He didn’t refuse to wear the rainbow armband, so where is the problem? Morsy refused to wear the armband, but my son didn’t. He wore it.”

Guehi underscored that Christianity is the dominant religion in England, so it’s doubly absurd to persecute Christians.

“This country is a Christian country, and we are reminded of that when we go into public building that have the royal court of arms, which has the words ‘Dieu et mon droit’ [God and my right],” he said.

It’s repulsive that toxic woke agendas have infiltrated sports, movies, TV shows, and other leisure activities people engage in to relax and have fun.

You and your children can no longer enjoy a football game, a film, or a holiday parade without being brainwashed with sinister leftist propaganda.

Kudos to Marc Guehi and other heroes who refuse to bend the knee to this tyrannical psychological programming. It has to stop.

