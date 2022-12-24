Hollywood Actor Gets Painful Lesson After Trying to 'Control Bees'

Hollywood goofball and A-lister Chris Pratt felt “inspired” to interact with bees after watching a beekeeper on social media.

It didn’t go well.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star took to Instagram to fill his followers in on his latest painful escapade.

As reported by Page Six, Pratt explained that he had been watching Instagram beekeeper Erika Thompson and had become convinced he could handle the bees as well.

“So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram, she’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today,” Pratt said.

“So it’s built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, ‘I think I can control bees, too.'”

The “Jurassic World” leading man told his followers that on Tuesday he “saw a beehive” and decided he would give bee whispering a try.

“I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, ‘Be careful, there’s bees,’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm,” Pratt said in jest.

“And I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball,” as he removed his sunglasses to reveal a swollen eye.

“So, anyways, f*** that bee lady,” Pratt joked.

Pratt tagged Thompson in the post and she had some fun at his expense by bringing up Pratt’s upcoming role as Mario in the “Super Mario Bros.” film.

“Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?!” she commented.

“If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario.”

Pratt has had a lengthy history of comedic hijinks since he became a Hollywood star.

In June, the actor attempted to pull off a prank on the set of the movie “The Terminal List” in which he buried himself in the dirt.

It was all fun and games until he realized he actually couldn’t move, the New York Post reported.

“I s*** my pants — that’s how committed I was,” Pratt told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Pratt is also known for his staunch Christian faith, a rarity in today’s Tinsel Town, where progressive secularism reigns supreme.

