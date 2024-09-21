The high-profile Hollywood endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris just keep on coming.

And it’s a somber reminder that Hollywood is almost gleeful in its disdain for any American who doesn’t identify as a “deep blue, far-left Democrat.”

Harris, who has already enjoyed support from the likes of pop star Charli XCX and music czarina Taylor Swift, is set to get even more support — this time from a decidedly political show featuring decidedly liberal television stars.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a number of stars from the hit ABC drama “Scandal” will be reuniting as part of the Harris campaign’s swing through Michigan.

According to the Reporter, the stars include Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Guillermo Díaz, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, Dan Bucatinsky, Scott Foley, Portia de Rossi, George Newbern, Jeff Perry and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Washington and Goldwyn, in particular, were the two top-billed actors on the show. Those two also appeared and spoke glowingly about the blue donkeys at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Now, Washington, Goldwyn and the rest of that cast will be stumping for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, when the campaign swings through Michigan Sunday.

And they won’t just be pushing any bit of Democratic propaganda.

They’re pushing perhaps the most sinister bit of Democratic propaganda in existence.

The cast of “Scandal” will be specifically be reuniting for the Harris campaign’s “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour.”

That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who’s seen a second of the Democrats’ attack plan against the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump.

By hook and mostly crook, Harris and her team are very much framing the coming election as a matter of great female bodily importance.

According to Harris, Trump is a sinister dictator who wants complete control over women (which, just to fact-check in real time, is not true, as the former president simply wants to make abortion a state’s issue), while she portrays herself as the shining beacon of freedom and hope.

It’s all saccharine nonsense — but nonsense being amplified by influential voices in Hollywood.

Look, whatever one may think of the Kerry Washingtons or Taylor Swifts of the world, the sad truth of the matter is that their voices do sway swaths of people.

It would be nice if that wasn’t the case, but people are dumb.

(One of the most underrated lines in all of cinema comes from the seminal 1997 sci-fi film “Men in Black”: “A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals.”)

Given that, this sort of shameless shilling needs to be called out.

It especially needs to be called out when “Scandal” — a show that ran from 2012 to 2018 — is already a pretty vile vehicle for rank leftism itself. The show is a classic example of how the left caricatures the right.

Pretty much every antagonist on the show is a sinister white person who’s comically bigoted in some way. Oh, and one of the show’s overarching storylines — the ongoing affair between Washington’s Olivia Pope and Goldwyn’s President Fitzgerald — goes to great lengths to make it clear that the white man is far more in the wrong here.

Yes, you can and should separate art from artist in most instances. Another simple fact of life is that some of the best artists in the world will invariably differ from your ideologies — left or right.

But when these artists are gleefully shilling for the murder of unborn children and sowing racial division? That’s a bridge (a long, long, long bridge) too far.

