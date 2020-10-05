Login
'Holy' by Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper Has Shared Christian Message with Millions Around World

Justin Bieber singing. He and Chance The Rapper released a new song, "Holy," in September.

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 5, 2020 at 11:47am
Justin Bieber has made his faith fairly public lately, sharing about his own journey, his relationship with his wife and his craft.

On Sept. 17, a collaboration between Bieber and Chance The Rapper, another outspoken Christian, was unleashed on the world, and it seems to really be having an impact on its listeners. As of writing, the YouTube video alone has over 46 million views.

“Chance is one of my good friends, I consider him a brother,” Bieber said, according to Billboard. “I asked him if there was anything on his heart that he wanted to share on this record, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to.'”

“Hey to all my friends, supporters and fans: I made one of my most important songs with one of my most supportive friends and I really want yall to hear it tonight when it drops,” Chance The Rapper posted on Instagram on Sept. 17.

“I know this record will make you feel something and I know that feeling is love. All I ask is that you tweet #holy today and tell someone about the song.”

“We’ve been rocking together for some time and the fact that you’re reading this is an act of love in itself. Please blast #Holy this whole weekend and share it with as many people as you can. This is the beginning of a new era for all of us. God is love, peace.”

The official music video follows a young couple as they face work and life difficulties but are ultimately shown kindness by a stranger. The lyrics draw on a multitude of religious themes.

“I hear a lot about sinners / Don’t think that I’ll be a saint / But I might go down to the river,” Bieber begins singing. “Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch / Yeah, it’s makin’ me say”

“That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy.”

“The first step pleases the Father / Might be the hardest to take,” Chance raps later in the song. “But when you come out of the water / I’m a believer, my heart is fleshy.”

“I’ve heard amazing stories from people on how this song ministered to them, or made them weep!” Chance tweeted on Sept. 21.

“I know God wants to use me and Justin so I’m honored to be called! God Bless you guys and lets go into this week strong #HOLY by @justinbieber ft me the rapper.”

Listeners have found the song powerful enough to propel it to number three on the “Hot 100” list by Billboard, according to a post by Chance The Rapper.

“The new era has begun for Justin Bieber with his first single HOLY featuring Chance the Rapper,” the YouTube video caption reads. “So much more to come.”

The two have worked on projects before, and perhaps there will be more upbeat, Christian music collabs in their future — the reactions they’ve gotten so far suggest it would definitely be appreciated.

