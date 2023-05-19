Students from San Jose asked their school board Thursday to build a fence around the school and to address the homelessness problem, according to NBC Bay Area.

A group of roughly 20 students from the charter school KIPP San Jose Collegiate explained that homeless people have been entering their school and leaving needles on their cafeteria tables, NBC reported.

The issue has been going on for about one year, they said.

During the meeting, each of the 20 students shared their experiences and concerns.

They explained that homeless people have been wandering into their bathrooms, and sleeping on the property.

“After we came from a competition there were some homeless people who were using the bathrooms and were around the school,” said student Rodrigo López, according to Telemundo 48.

The students said they wanted the administration to do more to keep them out, like building a fence around the premises.

Currently, there is a large encampment right next to the school.

“We see them coming into our bathrooms. We have them sleeping in our athletic shred and we also have them breaking fences and doing drugs on the lunch table,” said student Alfredo Hernández.

KIPP San Jose Collegiate did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

