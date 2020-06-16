SECTIONS
House GOP Slams China, WHO in Damning Report

A photo taken on March 11, 2020, shows World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a press briefing on COVID-19 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty ImagesA photo taken on March 11, 2020, shows World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a news briefing on COVID-19 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)

By Peter Hasson
Published June 16, 2020 at 5:44am
The global coronavirus pandemic “could have been prevented” if not for China’s cover-up of the viral disease in its early stages, a new report from Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee found.

The report, released Monday evening, also delivers a scathing condemnation of the World Health Organization, concluding that it “enabled” China’s cover-up of the outbreak and calling on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign from his post.

The Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up of the outbreak may make it “impossible” to find hard evidence proving whether or not the virus originated at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, the document also concluded.

“Until the CCP agrees to cooperate with the WHO, other countries, and the international scientific community, it will be impossible to gather the concrete evidence needed to prove, or disprove” the theory that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the report stated.

Under Tedros’ leadership, the WHO has repeatedly echoed China’s propaganda about its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The WHO chief “seriously erred in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report stated, noting that Tedros was previously accused of covering up cholera epidemics in Africa.

Tedros “should accept responsibility for his detrimental impact on the COVID-19 response and resign,” the report stated in its recommendations.

“The health of the world cannot afford incompetence and poor management.”

Should the head of the WHO resign?

“After months of investigating, it’s become crystal clear the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up of the coronavirus, especially in the early days of the outbreak, played a significant role in turning what could have been a local epidemic into a global pandemic,” Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the committee, said in a statement.

The WHO under Tedros “only exacerbated the problem by repeatedly ignoring warnings about the severity of the virus, including from their own health experts, while at the same time parroting the CCP’s propaganda without independently confirming their claims,” McCaul added.

The WHO did not return a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Peter Hasson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







