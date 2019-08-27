SECTIONS
Faith Politics Sponsored US News
Print

Huckabee: 'Mike Pence Is Not a Politician Who Wears His Faith on His Sleeve'

Mike Pence speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona. Nov. 2, 2016.Gage Skidmore/ FlickrMike Pence speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona. Nov. 2, 2016. (Gage Skidmore/ Flickr)

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 27, 2019 at 4:12pm
Print

This article was sponsored by “The Faith of Mike Pence.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee lauded Vice President Mike Pence as the “real deal” who seeks to live as an authentic man of God in both his public and private life.

In the forward to the newly released book “The Faith of Mike Pence” by Leslie Montgomery, Huckabee recounted that he has known Pence for nearly 25 years.

“Mike Pence is not a politician who wears his faith on his sleeve. He wears it on his heart and soul. He is a man who seeks and desires to do God’s will in every area of his life,” he wrote.

'The Faith of Mike Pence'

TRENDING: Replacing Justice Ginsburg: Chaos in the Streets?

The former presidential candidate argued that Pence’s heart for God is evident in his pro-life stance and his advocacy for Israel, among other policy positions he has taken.

“You never have to question where he stands on an issue because it’s always from a biblical worldview,” Huckabee wrote.

In a recent “After The Show” interview with Montgomery on TBN’s “Huckabee,” the host said, “Vice President is the real deal,” to which the author agreed.

“I ended up doing two-and-a-half years of research and almost 60 interviews, and I walked away from writing this book inspired, encouraged and challenged in my faith,” Montgomery said.

“It’s a comeback story, not just personally and politically, but spiritually.”

Montgomery explained in an interview with The Western Journal that Pence experienced a defining moment early in his career when he lost a bitterly fought congressional race in 1990.

The future congressman, Indiana governor, and now vice president spent the rest of the decade in the political wildness, but she contends that is when God did some real work in Pence’s life.

“The reason why I love it is because of Romans 8:28,” Montgomery said.

RELATED: 'Media Does Not Really Know What To Do with a Godly Man' Like Mike Pence

The popular Bible verse reads: “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

Montgomery believes Pence came out of that season a humbler man, more committed to doing God’s will, God’s way.

She told Huckabee two of the greatest takeaways from her study of Pence are “how humble he is” and “what a servant’s heart he has.”

“The people that I interviewed for this book were Democrats and Republicans, down the middle, advocates of LGBT,” she said. “They were pro-choice, and everybody said the exact same thing about him: He’s a man of God, and he’s a man of integrity.”

Huckabee responded, “How can you be an enemy of the vice president? He’s one of the genuinely decent people I think I’ve ever been around and certainly in politics.”

Huckabee believes both fellow Christian believers and skeptics of the vice president will be encouraged by “The Faith of Mike Pence.”

He explained in the book’s foreword, “Within these pages, Leslie Montgomery has painted an exquisite picture of the real Mike Pence that is seldom reported upon by media.”

Read reviews of this fascinating new book and order your copy today of “The Faith of Mike Pence” by clicking here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Huckabee: 'Mike Pence Is Not a Politician Who Wears His Faith on His Sleeve'
DOJ Takes a Stand: Sex Is Purely Biological, Civil Rights Act Doesn't Protect Transgenders
Oklahoma Wins Historic Case Against Johnson & Johnson over Opioid Crisis
Customs and Border Protection Releases Drone Video Showing Huge New Wall System in Previously Problematic Spot
No. 1 Movie in Country, 'Angel Has Fallen,' Appears To Blast Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×