Hugh Grant Reveals One Movie He Would Delete from His Career, Says He 'Specialized in Being Bad for Decades'

Actor Hugh Grant revealed a film that he would rather forget on Wednesday night’s episode of James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” on CBS.

The disclosure occurred during a segment titled “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which participants are required to either answer a question or consume an unappetizing dish.

“Hugh, if you could erase one movie from your IMDb page, what would it be?” Corden asked Grant.

If Grant declined to answer, he would be required to eat a concoction referred to as “worm mayonnaise shepherds pie.”

Sounds delicious.

Even before naming a film, Grant stated, “The thing is … I would happily shred my IMD page, my CV, because I’ve been, I’ve specialized in being bad for decades.”

Corden disagreed, causing the British actor to remark, “I got better.”

Actor Chris Pine, who was playing along with Grant, said, “Why don’t we stop talking a name a film?”

Grant explained, “I can’t, you know, bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who work with me on any film by saying it was bad. So that’s my dilemma.”

After a pause, he blurted out, “The Lady and the Highwayman.”







If you haven’t heard of the film, you are not the only one.

“I’m sure you can find it somewhere,” Corden quipped on the obscure film.

One user wrote in the YouTube comments, “Well, now I need to watch the lady and the highwaymen….”

The trailer for the 1988 made-for-television film can be viewed on its IMDb page.

Grant went on the say about the role, “I’m a highwayman. I’m meant to be sexy. Low budget, bad wig, bad hat. I looked like Deputy Dawg.”

“It’s poor,” he added.

Grant even criticized his acting during the film, mentioning his voice went up two octaves due to being tense.

Showing a level of class, he added, “I apologize to all of my wonderful colleagues on it.”

While Grant might want to delete “The Lady and the Highwayman” from his resume, in 2018 he told Esquire that he suspected his dance from the modern classic rom-com “Love, Actually” was the “most excruciating scene ever committed.”







Unlike the roles he would rather not remember, Grant was promoting the new fantasy film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which opens in theaters Friday.

